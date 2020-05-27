Eldon senior Corbin Harrison views the Mustang baseball program as a family. The good news is that Harrison will soon get to join a new family at the University of Missouri-St. Louis after signing with the Tritons on Friday evening at the newly rebuilt McMillen Field.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he unfortunately was only able to enjoy taking the field with that family each day for three seasons but the bonds remain strong.

“It is a big family and it is good to be able to come together with everyone and create the bond and connection some people don’t get to have,” the senior stated. “It means the world.”

“It means a lot. It was a rocky path and being able to stay through it really helped,” Harrison said, looking back on his baseball career. “Getting to play the next four years at UMSL is going to be good. I have some buddies going there already so I’ll get to create another family, which will be good for me.”

Harrison was looking forward to a senior season at Eldon where he could serve as a leader, just like the Mustangs who have gone before him have. The pandemic did not allow the team to spend much time together, but the senior will cherish those few moments they did have.

Eldon coach Chad Hinds wishes Harrison could stick around, too, coming off a junior season where the All-District and Tri-County All-Conference selection hit two home runs with 14 RBIs and a .356 average in 23 games. The Eldon skipper expected Harrison to challenge for a few new school records as well in his final campaign.

“He is definitely a kid that works his tail off,” the coach said, recalling not just the practices and games, but the times he spent at the batting cages with Harrison. “He is just one of those kids that you wish you had nine, 10 or 11 of them on a team and unfortunately, you can’t. The hard work has paid off and I’m excited for him, his buddies on the team are excited for him and it is going to be good for him.”

The hard work began for Harrison as a freshman where he had the privilege of starting as a freshman. Since that time, Hinds said the senior grew and matured- and that growth did not come without a little adversity as he dealt with some injuries- but the coach would now call Harrison one of the better players in the area. For Harrison, baseball just provided him the adrenaline he needed to succeed.

“It is like anything, something you want to drive to,” the senior explained of his love for the game. “It really gives you the determination to go after it so even if there are rocky paths, determination can outnumber it.”

Harrison said the Division II school where he will study biology guaranteed him some playing time and it was a compelling reason for choosing the school in St. Louis. He is looking forward to the new challenge and continuing to improve as a player and if his time as a Mustang was any indication, Hinds said the senior has the tools to succeed.

“He is a great kid. I mean, if you ask anybody they’ll speak highly of him,” the coach remarked. “He is the kid that you want- good in the classroom, great at home and great on and off the field. Like I tell the kids and like I told Corbin, ‘If this is what you want you are going to have to work your tail off for it. Hopefully it pays off,’ and for Corbin, it did.”

Knowing baseball in his future after missing out on his senior season in the midst of a pandemic, Harrison will surely not take anything for granted moving forward and he implores his fellow Mustangs to simply keep pushing forward.

“With what we’ve all been going through, just keep pushing through everything,” he said. “You are going to find a way to come out of it.”