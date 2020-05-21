The lake level was 659.4; generation of 28,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.4 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 63 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Randy and Roger Krull won the Bass World Sports tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 17.67 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits and crankbaits in the creeks and on the main river. Crappie: Fair on minnows and jigs. White bass and hybrids: Good on small swimbaits and crankbaits. Catfish: Fair on cut shad.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on wacky-rigged or shaky head worms and Carolina-rigged creature baits 6 feet deep along gravel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 4 to 8 feet deep along mixed rock banks in coves or shooting jigs under main lake docks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Carolina-rigged Baby Brush Hogs, wacky-rigged worms, Zara Spooks and Pop-R’s in spawning pockets. Crappie: Fair trolling small crankbaits along main lake points. Catfish: Fair on cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater plugs and buzz baits in gravel pockets or swim baits in bluff cuts. Crappie: Fair on jigs set below a bobber around brush 5 to 6 feet deep in gravel pockets.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on swimbaits in bluff cuts or crankbaits and buzz baits in gravel pockets. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks 6 to 15 feet deep.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on jigs, shaky head worms, crankbaits and spinnerbaits 2 to 8 feet deep along drop-offs or inside of points. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 2 to 10 feet deep along gravel banks. Catfish: Fair on stink baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Good on plastic lizards, square bill crankbaits, buzz baits and Whopper Ploppers 3 to 5 feet deep along gravel banks in coves. Crappie: Excellent on single-tail grubs and minnows 6 to 8 feet deep along gravel banks. Catfish: Excellent on cut baits and nightcrawlers.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Muddy. Crappie: Good for small fish on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. Catfish: Good on cut shad. Parking lot in the dam area closed until June 2 by the Corps of Engineers due to coronavirus shutdown.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.