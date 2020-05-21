The cross country program at Camdenton is one of those teams preparing for a new season and it will begin with a summer running camp in the month of June.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have cancelled spring sports in Missouri, but the plan is to have sports back by the fall.

The cross country program at Camdenton is one of those teams preparing for a new season and it will begin with a summer running camp in the month of June.

Lauren Moriearty, a Laker alumnus who previously served as an assistant for the program, will lead the team this season as its new head coach. She replaces David Weber who coached Camdenton runners for the past 18 years and she encourages anyone who may be interested in running to come by the camp.

“If you’re looking for a fall activity check out cross country. We are a no-cut, no-bench sport hoping to help our athletes set and strive for their goals while fostering a life-long love for endurance sports,” the new head coach said. “The Laker XC team is a family of high-spirited, compassionate student-athletes dedicated to being the best they can be as sons/daughters, athletes, students, friends and competitors. We accept anyone and everyone with open arms no matter their speed or experience. The beauty of Laker XC is that we’re all working hard toward a goal of being the best we can be, no matter where we are now.”

Here are the dates for Camdenton’s summer running camp:

-Tuesday, June 9, 6:30 a.m. at Camdenton High School

-Tuesday, June 9, 6:30 p.m. at Linn Creek Memorial Park

-Thursday, June 11, 6:30 a.m. at Bob Shore Stadium (LCTC Lot)

-Thursday, June 11, 6:30 p.m. at Camdenton High School

-Saturday, June 13, 6:30 a.m. at Osage Beach Elementary (Nichols Road)

Email lmoriearty@camdentonschools.org with interest or questions. For more information you can also visit: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rpoYAQigp3xy22-ReidDsnstGOjtZUebc3L_2MQYcN8/edit