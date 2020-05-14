The lake level was 657.7; generation of 29,000 CFS at the beginning of the week up to 30,000 CFS at the end of the week for a level of 658.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 58 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.9 level.

TO NOTE

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Rob Bueltmann and Marcus Sykora won the St. Louis Bass Busters Open tournament last Saturday with five bass weighing 17.76 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. White bass and hybrids: Good on small swimbaits and crankbaits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on wacky-rigged worms and crankbaits 6 feet deep along gravel banks. Crappie: Fair early and late in the day on jigs or minnows 4 to 8 feet deep along mixed rock banks in coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on Carolina-rigged Brush Hogs and plastic lizards or flipping jigs and soft plastics in spawning pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 2 to 3 feet deep on gravel banks in pockets or shooting jigs under docks 20 feet deep along points. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater plugs and buzz baits in gravel pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs set below a bobber around brush 5 to 6 feet deep in gravel pockets. Catfish: Good on cut baits.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs and Carolina-rigged plastic worms 6 to 12 feet deep halfway back in coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 4 to 10 feet deep in gravel pockets.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear on the upper end and murky on the lower end. Black bass: Fair on jigs, shaky head worms, crankbaits and spinnerbaits 2 to 12 feet deep along drop-offs or secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 2 to 10 feet deep along gravel banks. Catfish: Good on shad sides, liver and blood baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits, buzz baits and topwater lures 3 to 5 feet deep along gravel banks. Crappie: Good to excellent on single-tail grubs 2 to 5 feet deep along gravel banks. Catfish: Excellent on live baits.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. Catfish: Good on cut shad. Parking lot in the dam area closed until June 2 by the Corps of Engineers due to coronavirus shutdown.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.