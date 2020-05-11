School of the Osage has found a new head coach to lead the boys basketball program and the Indians did not have to look very far.

The school district announced in a press release on Monday that Eugene's Craig Engelbrecht has been hired after spending the past 33 years, just up Highway 54, as the head coach of the boys program.

"School of the Osage looks forward to welcoming Coach Engelbrecht and his family to the Indian coaching staff and the entire School of the Osage community," the press release from the school district stated.

Prior to his stint with the Eagles, Engelbrecht spent his his first three years coaching the Russellville girls from 1984 to 1987. Overall, Engelbrecht holds a record of 573-315 in his 36 years as a basketball coach, which includes eight district championships and a second place finish at state in 1992. He was also recently inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2017.

Engelbrecht earned his bachelor's degree in education from the University of Central Missouri and holds a lifetime teaching certification in speech and theatre, english and physical education in seventh to 12th grade. Engelbrecht and his wife, Kelli, have two children, Katelyn and Christian.

The new head coach replaces Aaron Shockley who announced in a statement on Twitter on Monday that he was stepping down to accept a job offer in Oklahoma. Shockley spent the past two seasons with Osage where he put together a record of 11-39.

"This decision was not easy for me to make as I have loved my past two years at Osage and felt like we had started to build something very special," Shockley stated. "But, I had to do what is best for my family, and that is being closer to family! The Osage school, and community, will hold a special place in our hearts; we have built many relationships that will last a lifetime. I just want to say thank you for all of the support you have given myself and my family."