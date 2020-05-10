With the lack of sports in our everyday lives, fans are in search of fun and positive entertainment.

On television, the NFL draft set ratings records. Michael Jordan’s documentary has become a must see every Sunday night. ESPN’s E:60 program about the fight by Alex Smith to keep his leg following his injury with the Washington Redskins is also a must see. Smith has been a class act and has set an example of courage.

We are now in the month of May and no Major League Baseball really hits home. The smell of popcorn, peanuts and Cracker Jack and the thought of a cold one at the ballpark bring fond memories and hope for the future.

My wife and I were planning to take in most Sunday afternoon Royals home games at The K. We both love baseball and enjoyed season tickets for the Royals for six years during the World Series runs. Those were some of the best memories we have shared during our 40 years of marriage.

The rumors that baseball may try to come back this season gives us hope that normalcy may be just around the corner. The safety and the health of everyone comes first without question, and MLB will definitely have to think out of the box to make it a reality.

Testing and travel with social distancing in place will be a first consideration to make it happen. Fans will obviously not be in the stands for a while. The schedule will probably be centered around a 100-game format.

I would like to see them go to the three-division setup. It is a good time to try something new with the grand old game. In one option, the Royals would have Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers in the Central Division.

The East would be the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins.

The West would have the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.

The talk is that the games would be played in the team’s home ballpark with no fans. It would eliminate cross country travel to limit travel time. The season has already been blown up, but it would be entertaining to watch games on television between teams from both the American and National leagues.

As part of our new normal we all need to stay open-minded. The proposal is for the season to start in late June or early July. It seems like a better option than the earlier option that proposed for all teams to play in Arizona. If all the teams played in one or two sites (Arizona/Florida), the players would be away from their families for three to four months.

MLB proposed that the teams would play in their home parks without fans with a possibility for some fans to attend later in the season. A major problem that still faces MLB is how to test the people involved when a game is played. Another major consideration is what to do if a player, manager or umpire tested positive.

How would it affect the continuation of the season for everyone who had contact? Like mentioned earlier in the article, the safety and health of those involved must remain the main priority. At least we have hope for an adjusted version of our favorite summer pastime. We will all count our blessings when we can get back into stadiums on a clear, sunny day!

• The quote of the week comes from Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda: “The difference between the possible and the impossible lies in the man’s determination.”

– Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School and is a host of a weekly radio show, “Off the Wall with Tim Crone,” on KCWJ (1030 AM) 6 p.m. every Monday. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.