Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of feature stories highlighting the area high school football standouts who were selected to play in the June 11 Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association Mo-Kan All-Star Game that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dom Myers is still grinding.

It’s going to take more than the COVID-19 pandemic, the cancellation of the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association Mo-Kan All-Star game and no scholarship offers to wipe the smile off the face of the running back who anchored the Fort Osage football team.

When Indians coach Brock Bult approached Myers, a former all-state wide receiver for the Class 5 state runner up in 2018, about switching positions, he moved to tailback, where he had 253 carries for an area best 1,315 yards (5.2 average) and 15 touchdowns.

He added 27 receptions for 315 yards and was named all-district, All-Suburban Middle Seven, Examiner All-Area and was a third-team member of the Missouri Football Coaches Association all-state squad as an all-purpose player.

He was hoping that a stellar performance in the June 11 Mo-Kan summer classic would open the eyes of some collegiate coaches, but the game will not be played because of the coronavirus, so Myers is hitting it hard in a homemade work facility at his home.

And the perpetual smile that was always there the three seasons he starred for the Indians is still there.

“I feel so bad that Dom isn’t going to be able to play in the all-star game because he could help a team,” Bult said. “He was an all-state wide receiver and we needed help in the backfield and he had one of the best seasons any of our backs have ever had – and we’ve had some great backs.

“But the thing that I will remember about Dom is the way he grew, both as a player and as an individual. You knew that no one was going to outwork him and he was always smiling. The kid loves life, he loves football and he loves Fort Osage.”

So it should surprise no one that Myers gladly interrupted a Friday workout to talk about the future and what keeps him motivated.

“This train’s going to keep running,” said Myers, a 5-foot-6, 150 pounder who Bult says plays much larger than the size you see on a program. “I know I’m small – everyone knows I’m small.

“You can measure height, and you can measure weight but you can’t measure heart and I have as big a heart as anyone out there. That’s why I’m going to keep grinding, to keep working hard.”

He fulfilled one dream by starring at Fort Osage and playing a big role in the Indians’ 2018 Class 5 state championship appearance.

Now he’s setting his sights on an even bigger challenge.

“I’m going to walk on somewhere, probably a JUCO and do my best to make their football team,” Myers said. “I know I can play, all I need is the chance.

“And I’m going to give myself that chance by walking on and hopefully getting the chance to show a coach what I can do to help his team. A lot of coaches have been sleeping on me, and it’s time for me to open their eyes and show them what they’re missing out on.”