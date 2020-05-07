Some fans in Columbia don't want to call it a rivalry, but the back-and-forth spats between the fan bases already would suggest otherwise.

Social media arguments have already begun between Springfield and Columbia sports fans upon the news that Mizzou head men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said in a video that he's bringing the Tigers to JQH Arena.

Whenever these two teams meet, you know it has to mean a little more as bragging rights are put on the line until they meet again.

While Mizzou might be in the Southeastern Conference, the Bears have held their own across most of the major sports when the two teams have met on the court or on the diamond.

Men's basketball

Series tied 2-2

Last matchup: Missouri State won 72-69 in 1998 in Columbia

Next matchup: Likely in 2020 in Springfield

NCAA Tournament appearances: MSU 6; MIZ 27

Best NCAA Tournament finish: MSU NCAA Sweet 16 (1999); MIZ NCAA Elite Eight (1976, 1994, 2002, 2009)

These two teams haven't played each other since 1998 and that appears to be on the cusp of changing in 2020.

Although it's unconfirmed, Martin, the Mizzou head coach and former MSU head coach, said in a video obtained by the News-Leader that he's bringing the Tigers to Springfield as a part of his team's 2020-21 non-conference schedule.

As long as talks don't break down, this game would be the Tigers' first trip to Springfield since 1941, when the game ended with the Bears winning 35-32.

The game will likely have a return to Columbia in a future season — perhaps as early as next season, which would make it the first time the two programs play in back-to-back years.

Mizzou had a two-game winning streak in the series with a 57-53 overtime win in 1986 and a 73-54 win in 1988.

But after William Fontleroy dunked all over Albert White in 1998 in Columbia, the two teams haven't played a regular-season game against each other since.

Hopefully, these potential upcoming games turn into a regularity.

Women's basketball

Mizzou leads series 21-11-21

Last matchup: Missouri State won 79-72 in 2019 in Springfield

Next matchup: Unknown

NCAA Tournament appearances: MSU 15; MIZ 13

Best NCAA Tournament finish: MSU NCAA Final Four (1992, 2001); MIZ NCAA Sweet 16 (1982, 2000)

Maybe this rivalry is about to start heating up?

Missouri State is coming off a 79-72 victory over Mizzou this past season which ended with a Tigers assistant coach taking offense to the Lady Bears' T-shirts in the postgame handshakes.

"I think you have to win with class and you have to lose with class too," MSU head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said after the game. "I didn't really appreciate how their assistant coach was walking through the line and was like 'nice shirts' and basically trying to degrade us."

The Lady Bears wore T-shirts that read "Missouri State" with only some letters colored in so it also read "Is Our State."

Missouri is our state.

"At the end of the day, it's a new era," Coach Mox said. "I want us to believe that we can compete all the time at that level. To me, we're a premier team in a mid-major conference. I've been to many Power 5 schools and that's how I operate this program.

"At the end of the day, the shirt reads 'Missouri is our State' and that's the message I've had since day one with them. We're playing an in-state team, it's a rivalry and it's competitive. They beat us last year and it's revenge and we're going to come out and play that way.

"We won. We prevailed in the end and at the end of the day, it is our state."

Mizzou had handed the Lady Bears four consecutive losses heading into the game. That streak followed MSU winning six of the previous nine matchups.

The Tigers took control of the series from 1976 to 1988 when they won 13 consecutive matchups.

According to the last time we requested contracts, the two programs weren't contractually obligated to playing past the 2019-20 season. With the two teams having played each other every year since 2012, hopefully a deal gets struck this offseason.

Mizzou's media guide had Missouri State trailing in a series record of 21-8 before this past season.

Baseball

Series tied 29-29

Last matchup: Mizzou won 6-2 in 2019 in Columbia

Next matchup: Most likely in 2021

NCAA Tournament appearances: MSU 11; MIZ 22

Best NCAA Tournament finish: MSU 2003 College World Series; MIZ 1954 National Champions

Mizzou has closed the gap in the last two seasons to tie the series up in perhaps the most competitive of the MSU versus Mizzou rivalries.

The Tigers have swept the season series the last two seasons (not counting the coronavirus-shortened year) to tie it all up at 29. The two teams have played each other every year since 1995.

Before then is when Missouri State really hit its stride when it went 6-1 in the series from 2014-17. During that stretch, the Bears appeared in two Super Regionals while outscoring the Tigers 66-38 in seven games combined.

Mizzou's current winning streak is its longest over MSU since 1999-01 when it also won four straight games. The home team typically wins this matchup with MSU holding a 16-11 record at its home ballpark and Mizzou leading 17-13 up in Columbia.

This has been a fun rivalry in the last few years. If you follow the players on social media, then you know these games mean a lot.

Mizzou does claim an extra win over Missouri State in its most recent media guide for whatever reason to own a 30-29 lead.

Football

Mizzou leads series 2-0

Last matchup: Mizzou won 72-43 in 2017 in Columbia

Next matchup: 2029 in Columbia

Missouri State hasn't had too much of a reason to want to play Mizzou in football and that's probably for the best with the Bears' history.

Will Bobby Petrino turn some of that around? That has yet to be seen.

Mizzou football holds a 2-0 series lead with the most recent game having been played in 2017 when the Bears led by a point at the end of the first quarter — only to lose 72-43 and allow 815 yards of offense and have Drew Lock throw all over them.

At least the Bears scored after losing 10-0 in the other game back in 1923.

This isn't so much a rivalry as much as it being a historic event whenever these two meet up on the field. The two teams are signed on to play in Columbia again in 2029.

Volleyball

Missouri State leads series 42-8-1

Last matchup: Mizzou won 3-1 in 2015 NCAA Tournament

Next matchup: Unknown

NCAA Tournament appearances: MSU 13; Mizzou 15

Best NCAA Tournament finish: MSU 2006 Second Round; MIZ 2005 Round of Eight

Missouri State owned Mizzou on the volleyball court from 1986 to 1993, where the Bears didn't lose a single match with the Tigers, but there hasn't been much action between the two in recent history.

From 1986-93, the Bears won 13 consecutive matches between playing in Columbia and Springfield.

It should also be noted that Missouri State won its first 12 matches against Mizzou when the series began, according to Mizzou, in 1977.

Since 1993, the two schools have only played each other four times and only twice in the last decade.

Mizzou has had recent success against the Bears by winning the last three matches — including the most recent one that took place in the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

The Melissa Stokes and Lily Johnson-led Bears fell 3-1 in the first round match with the Tigers at the Horejsi Center in Lawrence, Kansas.

Interestingly enough, Missouri State lists its record against Mizzou as 42-8-1 in its most recent media guide, while Mizzou lists it 28-8 in favor of the Bears.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or join the conversation on Twitter where his handle is @WyattWheeler_NL. You can also sign up for his free "Bears Beat" newsletterby subscribing on News-Leader.com.