The lake level was 657.2; generation of 30,000 CFS at the beginning of the week up to 36,000 CFS at the end of the week for a level of 657.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 58 degrees. Truman Lake was at 710.8 level.

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Terry Bradley and Matt Gunter won the Anglers in Action tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 22.78 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good flipping beaver-style soft plastics to brush in creeks. Catfish: Slow on cut shad.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, Carolina-rigged Brush Hogs and wacky-rigged worms 3 to 5 feet deep along gravel banks. Crappie: Good in the evenings on jigs or minnows 4 to 8 feet deep along mixed rock banks in coves.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Murky in the upper end and clear on the lower end. Black bass: Fair on finesse jigs and Carolina-rigged soft plastics along creek channel banks. Crappie: Good in the evenings on jigs or minnows 2 to 5 feet deep along pea gravel banks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on Carolina-rigged plastic lizards or creature baits, swimbaits and topwater lures 3 to 5 feet deep along gravel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 3 feet deep along pea gravel banks. White bass: Good on Roostertails in the upper ends of creeks. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good for sub-legal fish and small keepers on shaky head worms, tube baits and topwater lures in gravel pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs around brush 5 to 6 feet deep in gravel pockets.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on jigs in the old river channel. Catfish: Good on cut shad. Parking lot and boat ramp in the dam area closed by the Corps of Engineers due to coronavirus shutdown.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear on the main lake and muddy in the creeks. Black bass: Good on Carolina-rigged Brush Hogs or plastic lizards, jig and wacky-rigged Senkos in spawning pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 2 to 3 feet deep on gravel banks in pockets or 20 feet deep along points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky on the upper end and stained on the lower end. Black bass: Good on jigs, shaky head worms and Texas-rigged soft plastic craws on rocky banks inside points. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 2 to 8 feet deep along gravel banks. Catfish: Good on stink baits and cut shad.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.