Caroline Beckmann's efforts on the volleyball court have not gone unnoticed.

The Eldon sophomore was recently named among the best sophomores across the country in an article on prepvolleyball.com. The website set out in November to identify the top high school sophomores in the United States, who will be part of the Class of 2022, and compiled its list by late March.

Dubbed the “Soph 79,” the website identifies its top 79 players in the United States as well as five honorable mention categories recognized as highest honorable mention, elite honorable mention, high honorable mention, special mention and honorable mention. Beckmann was listed in the highest honorable mention category, just outside the “Soph 79.”

Here is what the website had to say about the 5-foot-11 outside hitter out of Eldon:

Beckmann played in all 70 sets for the 17-win Mustangs in 2019 and accumulated 352 kills, 232 digs, 31 aces and 18 solo stuffs. She was named First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District and to the 3A All-State team. Beckmann also is on the track and field team and medaled in four events at the state meet her freshman year. “She possesses great leaping ability and speed,” noted volleyball coach Melinda Wrye-Washington. “On the volleyball court this athleticism makes Caroline stand out, as she is able to contact the ball extremely high, gets off the floor incredibly quick and possesses a fast arm. Caroline was an incredibly efficient force at the net this pat year as a sophomore. Her .430 attack percentage ranked her among the best in the state. Caroline’s was a point-scoring serving rotation with a competitive float serve as she led the team in blocking with 46 total blocks.”

To see the full list visit:

https://prepvolleyball.com/articles/high-school/soph-79/the-2019-soph-79-and-highest-honorable-mention-honorees/426055/3