Tolton head coach Jeremy Osborne remembers the first conversation he had with senior Coban Porter about basketball prep schools.

It happened late in the Trailblazers’ season and Osborne didn’t think Porter was being serious.

Porter was on a tear to begin the season. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 17 games this past winter. Tolton was 15-2 and coming off a 67-46 victory over St. Dominic on Jan. 31. He would later be named to the Class 3 all-state team and receive offers to continue his basketball career from several mid-major colleges.

But on Feb. 2, Porter tore his right meniscus playing pick-up basketball, and four days later he had surgery. His senior season was over, but that didn’t deter him from continuing to be an integral part of the Trailblazers’ 20-5 season.

Porter was courtside at the end of Tolton’s bench hours after his surgery, cheering his teammates on in a 79-70 victory over Helias. It was the beginning of the last chapter of his career at Tolton: encouraging his team from the sidelines.

“It gave me a whole new perspective for the game,” Porter said. “I think it also helped me become a better leader as well because I couldn’t be there out on the court but I was still trying to coach my guys up and encourage them.”

The initial conversation about basketball prep schools, which don’t count against collegiate eligibility, was lighthearted and brief. Porter jokingly remarked that he would just go to prep school for a year instead of going straight to the college level.

The recruitment process was just too much for him at the time, and Porter believed with another year, he could earn offers from bigger schools.

Porter laughed after confiding in Osborne. Neither of them knew that was the path Porter would actually take. Nearly two months after the Trailblazers’ season ended in the Class 3 District 9 championship game against Blair Oaks, Porter announced via social media that he would attend Link Year Prep next fall.

Porter’s injury, mixed with the coronavirus pandemic, slowed down his recruitment. What seemed like a joke turned into an increasingly attractive option.

“I just feel like I can play at the highest level,” Porter said. “So I want to give myself another year, another chance to show what I can do.”

Porter had discussions with several different prep schools across the country, including Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, and Link Year Prep in Branson. Ultimately, Porter decided to choose Link Year Prep after visiting the campus with his family.

“It just seemed like the perfect fit for me and it was close to home,” Porter said of Link Year Prep, where he will hone his basketball skills and take academic courses. “That’s really all that went into it. It wasn’t a super hard decision for me.”

It wasn’t the decision that Osborne expected. Porter had discussions with several coaching staffs to come to watch Tolton play in the playoffs this season before his injury, and prep schools weren’t initially on his radar.

However, Osborne immediately saw the benefits of Porter joining the Pride.

“I think if you have the opportunity to go to a quality program like that, stay relatively close to home, get an extra year of eligibility, get fully healthy, all the pros in the world for him aligned,” Osborne said. “That ultimately led to his decision.”

Porter was scheduled for another doctor’s appointment Friday. It’s almost been three months since his injury, and hopefully, he’ll be cleared to run and jump in the upcoming weeks. His rehab has looked different over the past month with COVID-19 forcing him to do the bulk of his exercises at home.

Porter’s original timeline for returning to 100% was four to five months. He’s pleased with his progress and confident he’ll be healthy for the start of Link Year Prep’s 2020-21 season.

Ultimately, that’s what Porter is looking forward to most — continuing in the game he loves.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back on the court,” Porter said. “I just want to play again.”