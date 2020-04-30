The lake level was 656.6; generation of 36,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 656.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 58 degrees. Truman Lake was at 711.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported last weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Catfish: Good on cut shad.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and wacky-rigged worms 2 to 5 feet deep along gravel banks. Crappie: Good in the evenings on jigs or minnows 4 to 6 feet deep along mixed rock banks in coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear on the main lake and muddy in the creeks. Black bass: Good on crankbaits, topwater plugs and wacky-rigged worms 8 to 10 feet deep in pockets. Crappie: Good spider-rigging jigs and minnows in the creek channels.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair for small fish on suspending stickbaits and Carolina-rigged soft plastics in gravel pockets or bigger fish on spinnerbaits along points. Crappie: Good on jigs around brush 5 to 6 feet deep in gravel pockets.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Muddy in the upper end and clear on the lower end. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, suspending stickbaits and shaky head worms along secondary points and gravel pockets. Crappie: Good in the evenings on jigs or minnows 3 to 5 feet deep along pea gravel banks. Catfish: Fair on cut shad.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy on the upper end and stained on the lower end. Black bass: Fair on jigs, shaky head worms and spinnerbaits along secondary points and mixed rock banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 10 to 15 deep along gravel banks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Good on Carolina-rigged plastic lizards along gravel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 3 feet deep along pea gravel banks. Catfish: Good on cut chad and nightcrawlers.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on jigs in the old river channel. Catfish: Good on cut shad. Parking lot and boat ramp in the dam area closed by the Corps of Engineers due to coronavirus shutdown.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.