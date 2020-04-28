Missouri S&T defensive end Tershawn Wharton, a record setter at his position who earned All-America honors and was a three-time all-conference performer in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, has signed a free agent contract with the National Football League's Kansas City Chiefs.

ROLLA, Mo. – Missouri S&T defensive end Tershawn Wharton (University City, MO/University City), a record setter at his position who earned All-America honors and was a three-time all-conference performer in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, has signed a free agent contract with the National Football League's Kansas City Chiefs.

Wharton was not selected in the NFL Draft that concluded Saturday evening, but agreed to a deal with the defending Super Bowl champions a short time after the draft came to a close. He will be staying relatively close to home, as he will be joining a franchise within the state in which he played both his high school (University City, Mo.) and collegiate careers.

During his Miner career, Wharton established new Missouri S&T career records for quarterback sacks with 35.5 and tackles for a loss with 58 and was named honorable mention All-America on Don Hansen's squad following the 2018 campaign. In 2019, Wharton recorded 59 tackles with 7.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss, despite facing double- and triple-team scenarios throughout the season.

He was a two-time All-Super Region 3 selection and made the Great Lakes Valley Conference's all-league team on three occasions, including earning first-team honors following the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In 2017, Wharton set a school record with 21 tackles for a loss – that mark was broken a year later by Bo Brooks – and 13.5 sacks, which ranked third in NCAA Division II that season.

A year later, Wharton posted 18 stops for a loss and nine sacks and concluded the 2018 season by being named as the most outstanding defensive player in the Mineral Water Bowl, as he posted eight tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks while also returning a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown in S&T's 51-16 win over Minnesota State Moorhead.

It was one of two touchdowns Wharton scored during his S&T career, as he also had a school record 81-yard runback of a fumble in last season's win over Southwest Baptist.