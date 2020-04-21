Eldon announced Tuesday morning that it has found a new leader for its girls basketball program.

Isaiah Rhine, a 2008 graduate of Versailles and the older brother of former Mustang standout and Drake University basketball player Sara Rhine, was announced as the new head coach after spending the previous six years as an assistant with the boys basketball program at School of the Osage.

“So excited for this opportunity!” Rhine stated on Twitter Tuesday morning. “Thankful and excited to get started! Ready to help build something special! God is so good!”

The Osage boys basketball program also weighed in on the social media platform.

"Hate to lose him! But very excited and proud of him!" the Twitter account stated. "Lady Mustangs got a good one! Congrats @Rhine50 can't wait to see what you build!"

Rhine replaces former Head Coach Ashley Agee who led the Mustangs to a Tri-County Conference title in 2017 and was recently selected as the new head coach of a young girls program at Capital City. Eldon finished with a record of 6-16 this past season.

In addition to leading the girls on the court, Rhine brings seven years of experience in the field of speech pathology and will serve as the district’s Speech-Language Pathologist. While at Versailles, Rhine earned All-State honors in his playing days with the Tigers and he continued his career at Missouri State University where he played under current Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin. Rhine was part of the 2011 Missouri Valley Conference championship team in his time with the Bears.

Rhine has a 3-year old daughter, Caroline, with his wife Megan, a fourth grade teacher, and the family has resided in Eldon for the past six years.

“We are extremely excited about the future of Lady Mustang basketball and look forward to Coach Rhine leading our program,” the Eldon School District stated in a press release.