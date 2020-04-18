Rock Bridge senior Caroline Cole was surrounded by her family inside their home Friday afternoon.

Everyone’s eyes were fixated on a Zoom call.

Cole was focused on remaining composed while Bruins soccer coach Scott Wittenborn started talking. But deep down, she knew the emotions would come rushing back.

Regardless of schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and spring sports being called off across the state, Rock Bridge principal Jacob Sirna and athletic director David Egan wanted to celebrate Bruins in spring athletics with a signing ceremony.

However, a statewide stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines have prevented anyone from gathering together.

But as several Bruins still got their moment — albeit under unusual circumstances — and signed their respective national letters of intent, life felt normal again for a moment to Caroline’s mother, Lauren Cole. The Cole family was getting their chance to formally celebrate Caroline signing with the University of Central Missouri.

Just one week prior, the feelings inside the Cole home were completely different. MSHSAA announced April 9 that it was canceling its entire spring sports season. Caroline’s prep career was effectively over, along with eight other Bruin seniors.

The Bruins wouldn’t get a chance to avenge a 1-0 loss to Hickman in the Class 4 District 8 district championship last year. Caroline wouldn’t get a shot at improving on her 20-goal and seven-assist junior season or make back-to-back all-state first teams.

She would also miss her final chance to play with her sister and close friend, Isabelle Cole.

There were tears shed and an overwhelming sense of disappointment that day.

Caroline had high expectations for the team and herself this season.

With MSHSAA’s announcement, everything changed.

“That was the defining moment where the emotions came out,” Lauren said. “It was a sad day, to think that little bit of hope was over and that those two wouldn’t get to play together.”

The two are inseparable. Wittenborn enjoyed watching them grow together last year with the Bruins. Columbia Public Schools closed March 18, and since then, the pair kept each other optimistic and motivated to continue working.

“We feel lucky here at home because those two have each other,” Lauren said. “This would be a very isolating time if you didn’t have somebody else that you could be with physically. So for Caroline and Isabelle to have each other has been a huge support.”

Caroline’s mind has gone to the rest of the Bruins’ senior class and the underclassmen. Strong relationships among the team makes it difficult to believe it’s all over.

Wittenborn lavished praise on Caroline for what she’s meant to his program.

“She brings an energy that sets the tone for the team,” Wittenborn said in an interview Thursday. “She’s just such a competitor. You get her out there and if she needs to take over a game, she’s going to step up and take the game over.”

There was no doubt in Wittenborn’s mind that Caroline would reach another level this year and could help take the Bruins to higher heights. Caroline split time between midfield and forward last season. She was primed to primarily play as a forward this season, freeing her for more opportunities to score.

“I know it was early in the year, but it looked like she was going to score a lot of goals for us this year,” Wittenborn said. “Being a center midfielder for us last year, there were times where she had to beat four or five players to get a shot off. She was very capable of doing that. But putting her with her speed and ball skill up to go one-on-one on the backline, I could have seen her scoring twice as many goals this year.”

Caroline’s time came Friday to sign with UCM and give a speech. She was prepared. She told herself she was ready and that she wouldn’t get choked up.

But she couldn’t help it.

“I was doing OK and then I started talking about my teammates,” Caroline said. “That’s when I got emotional. … I just love my teammates so much, so talking about them made me super sad. But also grateful to have those girls (in my life).”

Rock Bridge was scheduled to play Nerinx Hall in the St. Joseph’s Academy Tournament in St. Louis on Friday. The Bruins would have been nine matches into the season and possibly on a collision course for a district title rematch against the Kewpies.

Instead, Caroline is preparing to join the Jennies and trusting that Rock Bridge’s junior class will elevate the Bruins next season. The Central Missouri coaching staff has been in constant contact with its incoming class.

Caroline has been doing workouts from both Wittenborn and Central Missouri while schools have been closed over the past month.

She is preparing for the next chapter in her life.

The Jennies have won 19 or more matches in six straight seasons, including a 26-0 record and an NCAA Division II championship in 2017. Caroline doesn’t have time to waste as she prepares to join coach Lewis Theobald’s successful program.

Fortunately, this extra transition time is helping Caroline, her mother said.

“I think with her having that ability to immediately switch gears to focus on UCM, that helped her a ton,” Lauren said. “I think she realizes that the transition from high school to college is a pretty big step. She’s been staying after her fitness very diligently because she doesn’t want to lose any of that momentum going into her freshman year.”

This story is the seventh in a series called Senior Salute, in which the Columbia Daily Tribune plans to shine a spotlight on local high school seniors whose final spring sports season has been impacted by the coronavirus shutdown.