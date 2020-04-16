Camdenton senior Preston Kelling could likely be found around a golf course.

Camdenton senior Preston Kelling could likely be found around a golf course.

Kelling has teed off for the Lakers every spring of his high school career until the COVID-19 pandemic denied him the opportunity to represent his team one more time this season. Kelling has achieved Academic All-Conference honors during his career and has also participated in Missouri’s A+ program to receive financial aid for two free years of college.

Despite the pandemic Kelling can smile looking back, noting one of his favorite memories from Camdenton was just being able to hang with the boys.

Q: Was there anything you were looking forward to, especially this spring, as you started to get ready for your final high school season?

A: It being my senior year, I was looking forward to playing golf one last time for the Lakers and possibly going to state with the boys. I even gave myself a loaded schedule just so that I could meet MSHSAA guidelines for sports, when all I needed was three credits to graduate.

Q: Is there anything you love about golf or anything this pandemic made you realize and what were your thoughts when you found out the season would be significantly delayed and eventually cancelled?

A: Once the team found out that the season would be delayed and maybe cancelled, I was upset because basically I didn’t need a loaded schedule and the whole school year was for golf.

Q: What has the quarantine been like and were there any steps you took to stay sharp incase there was an opportunity to compete in the future? What was it like to represent Camdenton, now looking back?

A: Just incase we got to play the rest of the season (playoffs), I had been going to The Oaks to keep up on my swing and to make sure that I am ready just incase the season started. I also feel bad for a lot of students because senior year is their last year to show off to colleges and possibly get a scholarship, but now they do not have the opportunity.

Q: Anything you would like your teammates and coaches to know?

A: I would like to thank the coaches, Coach (Shawn) Maschino and Coach (Jason) Horne because they have helped with everything and helped me with my golf game. To the players, it has been an honor to play alongside them and to build such a good relationship with them.