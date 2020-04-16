The lake level was 655.1; generation of 28,000 CFS throughout the week. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 54 degrees. Truman Lake was at 711.4 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported last weekend.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on spinnerbaits in the backs of coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs 8 to 10 feet deep along gravel banks at dusk.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on spinnerbaits and crankbaits in gravel pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows around brush 5 to 6 feet deep along gravel banks.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Alabama rigs along rock banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows in slack water areas.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair to good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush in gravel pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs around brush 5 to 6 feet deep in gravel pockets.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on spinnerbaits along steep rock banks and gravel banks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 3 to 5 feet deep along gravel banks.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits and jigs 1 to 6 feet deep along gravel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows set 18 inches below a bobber near brush piles and laydowns 3 to 5 feet deep along pea gravel banks. White bass: Good on jigs and Roostertails in the creek channel on the upper end.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs, shaky head worms, spinnerbaits, crankbaits and stickbaits along chunk rock and mixed rock banks. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 8 to 12 feet deep along gravel banks. Catfish: Fair on stink baits.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. Parking lot and boat ramp in the dam area closed by the Corps of Engineers due to coronavirus shutdown.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.