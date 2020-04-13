A “Senior Salute” series is the least the Lake Sun could do to give seniors across the Lake area a voice and platform to share their thoughts and experiences during this time. Many senior student-athletes have already reached out and we look forward to hearing from more and telling their stories.

It was supposed to be a spring just like any other and for seniors, it is a special time.

The spring not only signifies the final opportunities they get to represent their respective high schools in academic and athletic competition, but also those invaluable and irreplaceable final moments and memories they will have with classmates and friends they have grown up with before life leads them in different pursuits and ambitions.

Well, the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t consider what the Class of 2020 had in mind as states across the country have been forced to shut down their buildings for the rest of the school year in efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

So, in a time of uncertainty when many must spend most of their time in their own homes practicing social distancing and any sense of normality has perhaps gone “dark,” turning on bright stadium lights Friday night were the least schools across the Lake area and the country could do to honor the Class of 2020. The lights came on at 8:20 (20:20 on a 24-hour clock) and stayed on for precisely 20 minutes while people stayed in their cars and honked. These seniors may have been robbed of this special time and a proper goodbye to one chapter of their lives by something well beyond their control, but they are still here and still deserve to be recognized for all they have contributed.

Therefore, a “Senior Salute” series is the least the Lake Sun could do to give seniors across the Lake area a voice and platform to share their thoughts and experiences during this time. Many senior student-athletes have already reached out and we look forward to hearing from more and telling their stories.

Contact Lake Sun Sports Editor Michael Losch at mlosch@lakesunonline.com for more details.