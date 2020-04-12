Top harvest counties were Miller with 74 birds checked, Franklin with 62, and Callaway and Sainte Genevieve with 60 each.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,712 birds over the past youth weekend, April 4 and 5. Top harvest counties were Miller with 74 birds checked, Franklin with 62, and Callaway and Sainte Genevieve with 60 each.

Young hunters checked 2,546 turkeys during the 2019 spring youth weekend.

Get more harvest information by county at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

The regular spring turkey season remains open as scheduled and runs April 20 through May 10. For more on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-forecasts-challenging-spring-turkey-hunting-season-0.

Hunters who harvest their first turkey can have the accomplishment recognized through a special certificate from MDC, complete with a photo. Learn more at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/trophies-certificates/certificates.

SEMO FLOODING NOTE: Flood-prone areas in southeast Missouri will be closed to all hunting during spring turkey season when river levels exceed certain limits on local river gauges. To see if an area is closed for hunting, visit mdc.mo.gov/semofloods.

STAY HEALTHY IN THE OUTDOORS

With the current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19), MDC reminds people to continue to heed recommendations for hand washing, physical distancing, and all other public-health measures during outdoor activities. MDC advises people to make outdoor activities as safe and enjoyable as possible by taking the following actions:

If you have been sick in the last two weeks, please stay home for your health and the safety of others. Travel in a small group of 10 people or fewer. If a conservation area looks crowded or an area parking lot is full, please do not stop and find another less-crowded location. Keep a proper physical distance of at least six feet while visiting areas and especially on trails. Avoid popular spots where people congregate, such as scenic overlooks, group campgrounds, etc. Pack water, soap and/or hand sanitizer. Get more information on best practices for keeping you and your family safe from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. Visit the MDC COVID-19 webpage for updates on facility and office closures, cancellations, hunting and fishing seasons, and general information on public-health measures while in the outdoors at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/mdc-covid-19-response.