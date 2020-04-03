The lake level was 655.6; generation of 37,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 655.6 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 54 degrees. Truman Lake was at 716.8 level.

TO NOTE



The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS



No tournaments were reported last weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. White bass and hybrids: Fair on jigs along rock banks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on crankbaits and suspending jerkbaits on secondary points and rock transition banks. Crappie: Slow on jigs 10 feet deep in brush around docks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained to murky. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits along channel banks or jerkbaits and Alabama rigs along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jig and bobber rigs 2 to 4 feet deep along pea gravel banks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on Wiggle Wart crankbaits, spinnerbaits, jigs and Swamp Bugs along main lake points and pockets or secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs around brush 10 to 15 feet deep or jigs set 4 feet below a bobber fished around shallow brush.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Fair on square bill crankbaits and jigs 6 to 8 feet deep along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Good on bobber and jigs or minnows set 1 to 4 feet deep along pea gravel banks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on finesse jigs along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Slow on jigs or minnows 6 to 8 feet deep in brush.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits and Wiggle Wart crankbaits on secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 2 to 4 feet deep along gravel banks or 6 to 8 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Fair on shad, shrimp and prepared baits fishing off docks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Murky: Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows in the dead-water area. Walleye: Fair on jigs or trolling worm rigs in the river.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.