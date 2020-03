Climax Springs' Wallace, Macks Creeks' Lane and Versailles' Williams named among the best in Missouri

CLASS 1 GIRLS All-STATE TEAM

-Climax Springs junior Autumn Wallace

-Community senior Dalaney Bowers

-Platte Valley senior Kailyn LaMasters

-Green City senior Brooke Littrell

-Walnut Grove junior Faith Gilkey

-Walnut Grove junior Lauren Johnson

-Norborne senior Kennadie Crowe

-South Iron senior Michaela Ayers

-Leeton sophomore Regan Shaffer

-South Iron freshman Madison Ayers

-Montrose senior Abby Vogel

-Community senior Natalie Thomas

-Norwood senior Jasie Sullivan

-Worth County senior Anna Gladstone

-Platte Valley sophomore Jaclyn Pappert

-Walnut Grove junior Makayla McVay

-Meadville junior Kiera Holcer

-Chadwick senior Stevi Jones

-Eminence junior Tristan Weaver

-North Mercer sophomore Tori Meinecke

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rory Henry, Walnut Grove

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Brooke Littrell (Green City) and Faith Gilkey (Walnut Grove)

CLASS 1 BOYS ALL-STATE TEAM

-Macks Creek senior Hunter Lane

-Golden City senior Arlo Stump

-Oak Ridge senior David Layton

-Delta senior Eric Berry

-Dora junior Isaac Haney

-Princeton senior Preston Thomas

-South Iron junior Brock Wakefield

-Meadville senior Dominik Gannan

-Dora junior Mason Luna

-St. Elizabeth senior Ross Struemph

-South Iron sophomore Drenin Dinkins

-Mound City junior Landon Poppa

-Platte Valley senior Clayton Merrigan

-Platte Valley senior Chase Farnan

-Dora junior Bryson Luna

-Mound City sophomore Tony Osburn

-Cairo senior Colby Hale

-Lesterville senior Holden Laughman

-Southwest Livingston senior Mack Anderson

-Green Ridge senior Alex Rebikh

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rick Luna, Dora

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Isaac Haney, Dora

CLASS 3 BOYS ALL-STATE TEAM

-Versailles senior Coby Williams

-Charleston senior Blessin Kimble

-Kansas City Central senior Jordan Fortune

-Cardinal Ritter senior Gary Clark

-Christian O'Fallon junior Roddy Alexander

-Charlreston senior Sam Bledsoe

-Fair Grove senior David Oplotonik

-Trinity Catholic junior Ryan Kalkbrenner

-Cardinal Ritter junior Mario Flemming

-Monroe City senior Bryce Stark

-St. James senior Andrew Branson

-Richmond senior Dionte Marquez

-Blair Oaks senior Eric Northweather

-Steelville senior Tanner Diaz

-Chillicothe senior Westley Brandsgaard

-University Academy junior Stevie Strong

-St. Michael's senior Ben Palacios

-Tolton Catholic senior Coban Porter

-Ava sophomore Andrew Dalton

-Palmyra senior Jayden Durst

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Ryan Johnson (Cardinal Ritter) and Danny Farmer (Charleston)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stevie Strong, University Academy Charter