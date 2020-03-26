The lake level was 655.4; generation of 36,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 655.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 48 degrees. Truman Lake was at 716.4 level.

The lake level was 655.4; generation of 36,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 655.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 48 degrees. Truman Lake was at 716.4 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Jason Cohen and Frank Sinn won the Bass World Sports Tournament Association Championship last Friday with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 30.92 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jerkbaits along rock banks. White bass and hybrids: Fair on jerkbaits along rock banks. Paddlefish: Snagging is good.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on square bill crankbaits and suspending jerkbaits in backs of coves where shad are present. Crappie: Slow on jigs 10 feet deep in brush around docks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jerkbaits along channel banks and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jig and bobber rigs 2 to 4 feet deep along pea gravel banks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. No reports available.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Heavily stained. Black bass: Slow on Wiggle Wart crankbaits, spinnerbaits, jigs and Swamp Bugs along main lake points and pockets or secondary points. Crappie: Fair to good on jigs around brush 10 to 15 feet deep or jigs set 4 feet below a bobber fished around shallow brush.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on suspending jerkbaits, square bill crankbaits and jigs 6 to 8 feet deep along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 2 to 8 feet deep along pea gravel banks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on bright-colored suspending jerkbaits and finesse jigs along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Slow on jigs 6 to 8 feet deep over brush 12 to 18 feet deep.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits, Swamp Bugs, creature baits and suspending jerkbaits on main and secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 6 to 8 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good on shad, shrimp and prepared baits fishing off docks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.