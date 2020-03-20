The lake level was 656.1; generation of 35,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 655.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 48 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.5 level.

The lake level was 656.1; generation of 35,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 655.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 48 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Cory Steckler won the FLW BFL tournament last Saturday with five bass weighing 18.07 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on swimbaits along rock banks. White bass: Fair on swimbaits along rock banks. Paddlefish: Snagging is good.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on square bill crankbaits and suspending jerkbaits in backs of coves where shad are present. Crappie: Poor to fair on jigs set 2 feet below a bobber along windblown secondary points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits and square bill crankbaits along gravel flats. Crappie: Good on jig and bobber rigs along gravel banks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on Wiggle Wart crankbaits, spinnerbaits, jigs and Swamp Bugs along main lake points and pockets or secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs around brush 10 to 15 feet deep or jigs set 4 feet below a bobber fished around shallow brush.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained on the main lake and muddy in the backs of large creeks. Black bass: Slow on suspending jerkbaits, square bill crankbaits and jigs 6 to 8 feet deep along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs set about 2 to 4 feet below a bobber around laydown logs and brush along gravel banks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on jerkbaits, crankbaits and finesse jigs along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs 6 to 8 feet deep over brush 12 to 18 feet deep. Catfish: Fair on shad sides and beef spleens.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair on jigs in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Fair on jigs. Walleye: Slow on jigs.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair to good on suspending jerkbaits and crankbaits along gravel banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs 6 to 8 feet deep along docks. Catfish: Fair on chicken parts fished off docks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.