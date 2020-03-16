The MSHSAA staff and Board of Directors have not made any alterations to the spring sports or activities season at this point.

The MSHSAA staff and Board of Directors have not made any alterations to the spring sports or activities season at this point. Class and district assignments for the spring were released Friday morning at 7:00 a.m.

We are monitoring what is happening from the Missouri Department of Health, the Governor's Office, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The situation is very fluid, but if it is determined to suspend any contests and practices, we will notify our schools with instructions and look at any adjustments to the by-laws to allow the post-season to be played.

Again, at this time, we have not altered the spring season, and we encourage each school to make the best decision for their school and community regarding the regular season. Please continue to monitor the MSHSAA website for further updates and information.