Indians, Tigers and Mustangs named among the best of the Tri-County
TRI-COUNTY BOYS FIRST TEAM
-Versailles senior Coby Williams
-Blair Oaks senior Eric Northweather
-Southern Boone senior Rece Gilmore
-Boonville junior Charlie Bronakowski
-Blair Oaks sophomore Luke Northweather
-Hallsville senior Clayton Cook
TRI-COUNTY BOYS SECOND TEAM
-Eldon senior Logan Hall
-Osage senior Dylan Long
-Blair Oaks sophomore Quinn Kusgen
-Boonville sophomore D.J. Wesolak
-Hallsville junior Jalen George
-California sophomore Trevor Myers
TRI-COUNTY BOYS HONORABLE MENTION
-Southern Boone junior Nik Post
-Southern Boone senior Tyson Smith
HEAD COACH/STAFF OF THE YEAR
-Ryan Fick, Blair Oaks
MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
-Eric Northweather, Blair Oaks
FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
-Blair Oaks (7-0) Champions
-Boonville (6-1)
-Southern Boone (5-2)
-Osage (3-4)
-Hallsville (3-4)
-Versailles (2-5)
-Eldon (1-6)
-California (1-6)
TRI-COUNTY GIRLS FIRST TEAM
-Boonville sophomore Addison Brownfield
-California junior Tristan Porter
-Boonville junior Kourtney Kendrick
-Southern Boone senior Lexi Ussery
-Blair Oaks junior Bailey Rissmiller
-Southern Boone senior Gabbie Bruce
TRI-COUNTY GIRLS SECOND TEAM
-Osage junior Sara Wolf
-Hallsville sophomore Avery Oetting
-Blair Oaks sophomore Mallorie Fick
-Boonville junior Jodie Bass
-California senior Paige Lamm
-Southern Boone junior Trinity Schupp
TRI-COUNTY GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
-Eldon freshman Haley Henderson
-Versailles sophomore Maris Ollison
-Hallsville junior Emily Leer
-Boonville junior Sophi Waibel
-Southern Boone sophomore Mariah Prince
-California sophomore KaLynn Irey
-California sophomore Trishelle Porter
HEAD COACH/STAFF OF THE YEAR
-Jaryt Hunziker, Boonville
MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
-Addison Brownfield, Boonville
FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
-Boonville (7-0) Champions
-California (5-2)
-Blair Oaks (5-2)
-Hallsville (3-4)
-Osage (2-5)
-Eldon (1-6)
-Versailles (0-7)