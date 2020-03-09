Indians, Tigers and Mustangs named among the best of the Tri-County

TRI-COUNTY BOYS FIRST TEAM

-Versailles senior Coby Williams

-Blair Oaks senior Eric Northweather

-Southern Boone senior Rece Gilmore

-Boonville junior Charlie Bronakowski

-Blair Oaks sophomore Luke Northweather

-Hallsville senior Clayton Cook

TRI-COUNTY BOYS SECOND TEAM

-Eldon senior Logan Hall

-Osage senior Dylan Long

-Blair Oaks sophomore Quinn Kusgen

-Boonville sophomore D.J. Wesolak

-Hallsville junior Jalen George

-California sophomore Trevor Myers

TRI-COUNTY BOYS HONORABLE MENTION

-Southern Boone junior Nik Post

-Southern Boone senior Tyson Smith

HEAD COACH/STAFF OF THE YEAR

-Ryan Fick, Blair Oaks

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

-Eric Northweather, Blair Oaks

FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

-Blair Oaks (7-0) Champions

-Boonville (6-1)

-Southern Boone (5-2)

-Osage (3-4)

-Hallsville (3-4)

-Versailles (2-5)

-Eldon (1-6)

-California (1-6)

TRI-COUNTY GIRLS FIRST TEAM

-Boonville sophomore Addison Brownfield

-California junior Tristan Porter

-Boonville junior Kourtney Kendrick

-Southern Boone senior Lexi Ussery

-Blair Oaks junior Bailey Rissmiller

-Southern Boone senior Gabbie Bruce

TRI-COUNTY GIRLS SECOND TEAM

-Osage junior Sara Wolf

-Hallsville sophomore Avery Oetting

-Blair Oaks sophomore Mallorie Fick

-Boonville junior Jodie Bass

-California senior Paige Lamm

-Southern Boone junior Trinity Schupp

TRI-COUNTY GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION

-Eldon freshman Haley Henderson

-Versailles sophomore Maris Ollison

-Hallsville junior Emily Leer

-Boonville junior Sophi Waibel

-Southern Boone sophomore Mariah Prince

-California sophomore KaLynn Irey

-California sophomore Trishelle Porter

HEAD COACH/STAFF OF THE YEAR

-Jaryt Hunziker, Boonville

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

-Addison Brownfield, Boonville

FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

-Boonville (7-0) Champions

-California (5-2)

-Blair Oaks (5-2)

-Hallsville (3-4)

-Osage (2-5)

-Eldon (1-6)

-Versailles (0-7)