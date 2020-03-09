Tyrek Chambers had the bounce that spring-boarded the Greyhounds to a 78-70 Saturday home victory against Highland Community College before an estimated attendance of at least 1,000 persons at the Fitzsimmons-John Arena.

“It came down to us having great teamwork and good practices. All of this is shocking to me. I'm a freshman and into my first year playing college basketball and really did not know how much harder this game is at this level,” Chambers said. “But the good thing is that I'm surrounded by a lot of great players and coaching staff that's helped me get throw this. The game atmosphere tonight is just crazy and so much fun. We're going to enjoy this win, but on Monday we'll all be ready to get back into the gym and work harder to prepare for the national tournament.”

The 6-foot-3 freshman from Brooklyn, N.Y. went on a personal 9-0 scoring run in the first half that would not only break a tying score, but during his spurt would score Moberly Area Community College its go-ahead score that the Hounds would not surrender the rest of this NJCAA Division I Midwest District playoff game.

Chambers capped this effort netting an open 3-pointer from the right wing with 7:15 left to deliver Moberly a 26-22 advantage over the Cougars from Freeport, Ill.

Although for much of this game the distance between them consisted of no more than two possessions, with Chambers' three, Moberly never surrendered the lead for the rest of the night.

Chambers would provide a pair of 3-pointers, make 4 of 5 free throws and would score 13 of his game-high 24 points to pace the 17th ranked Moberly Area Community College to victory.

“My team always look to feed the hot hand in each game. Tonight it was my night . They kept giving me the ball, and it was me this time knocking down the shots to lead the team,” Chambers said. “Our goal coming into this game was simple; out-play the other team on both ends of the floor. We got it done.”

With this triumph, MACC men (27-6) earned its ticket to compete in the 2020 NJCAA Men's National Championship Tournament being held March 16-21 at Hutchinson, Kansas. This will be the Greyhounds storied-program's 29th appearance at nationals.

“Highland's defense was good as they came in and really guarded us well. We kept about a four-to-five point advantage over them most of the game. But we would get up by 11 or 12 a couple or three times in the second half, and Highland would make a run and not let us run loose to pull away,” MACC men's coach Patrick Smith said. “The big thing was that our guys stayed the course. After the first couple of minutes of the game Highland never had the lead on us the rest of the night. It's certainly nice we're going back to Hutch and we did it earning our way winning back to back district games.”

The Greyhounds will learn by the noon-hour Monday whom their first round opponent and game time at nationals will be when the NJCAA announces its tournament seedings and bracket schedule during a televised selection show.

Jones was the Hounds' deep scoring threat as the recent Hannibal High School graduate nailed four 3-pointers to score 18 points and sophomore transfer Eddie Creal supplied 13. Also scoring for MACC was Dusan Mahorcic with seven points, Markelo Sullivan six ,Mosley finished with five, while both Quinton Drayton and Eloge Ntumba chipped in two apiece.

Moberly's largest first half lead against the Cougars was 11 with 5:44 remaining. Freshman Dezi Jones' deep three with 50-seconds left gave some breathing room for the Greyhounds to garner a 38-32 favor, and when play resumed Creal scored at the rim and Chambers hit his second three, pushing the margin to nine.

“Chambers had a real good night for us. He came up to me the other day saying he was disappointed in his play at the end of the year saying he was wanting to have a good offensive game. I told him he just needs to stay the course and that he's been playing good basketball despite not having shots go in,” Smith said. “You know what, I'm so happy for him because tonight it happened. It was his night.”

Highland (27-7) cut its deficit to 50-47 when sophomore Sam Kerr swished three free throws as he was fouled behind the arc by Moberly's Cortez Mosely at 12:25. The Greyhounds stretched its lead to 63-53 five minutes later, and then the Cougars put together its final surge, closing within 72-68 on a putback by 6-foot-8 Adam Anhold at 2:01.

But the Greyhounds defense held steady as their guest could not get any closer.

Moberly shot well from the floor, making about 50% of both its field goals and 3-point attempts (9-18). The Cougars made 49% of its field goals and 5 of 15 threes.

At the stripe, the Greyhounds went 20-for-29, and Highland made 13 of 17 free throws.

Anhold tallied 14 points to lead Highland CC. Nick Fleming, Victor Nwagbaraocha and Kerr all scored 11 points, while Vuk Stevanic had nine.

This is the eighth consecutive year that the Hounds program eclipsed the 20-win plateau in a single season under coach Smith, and it will be the fifth time during his tenure that MACC will have made an

Smith is finishing his 11th year as Greyhounds head coach and this will be the fifth time he is taking a men's team to Hutch. During his inaugural season at the helm his MACC men's team finished fifth at the 2002 nationals and they qualified in 2004 playing one game. In both 2016 and appearance at NJCAA nationals. 2019 the Moberly Greyhounds went 1-1 at Hutch.

In addition, the college is also boasting that the Lady Greyhounds team under second year coach Hana Haden has also qualified for the NJCAA Women's National Championship Tournament held the same week at Lubbock, Texas. It's the first time since 2005 that MACC will have both of its basketball team at nationals.