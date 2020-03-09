The competition proved to be tough.

Camdenton shared the pool with some of the best swimmers in the state of Missouri in the Class 1 meet at the City of St. Peters Rec Plex February 20 and 21 where the Lakers finished 46th overall with a single point.

To qualify for any event at state, a swimmer or relay team must have one of the best 32 times in any event and the Lakers qualified for the state meet in four separate events. Junior Emily Willis earned that point for Camdenton by making the finals of the 100 butterfly. Originally seeded 17th, Willis finished with the 16th best time in the state at 1:03.9.

The next best finish for the Lakers came in the 200 individual medley relay where the team of Willis, junior Amanda Ferguson, senior Kiah Seymour and junior Irelyn Meckley placed 26th with a time of 2:04.92. The team entered the event with the 28th seed.

The other relay team consisting of Meckley, Seymour, Willis and sophomore Abigail McGuire placed 28th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:51.72 after originally being seeded 32nd.

Last but not least was Willis in the 100 backstroke. The returning state qualifier finished 27th overall with a time of 1:05.54 after entering the event with the 24th best time in the state.

An encouraging sign for the future, Camdenton will bring back Meckley, McGuire, Ferguson and Willis next season to lead the Lakers as they continue to pursue the podium and state medals.