Lakers and Indians named among the best of the Class 4 District 10 Tournament

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 10 GIRLS

-Camdenton senior Biance Stocks

-Camdenton sophomore Payton Kincaid

-Osage junior Sara Wolf

-Osage junior Liberty Gamm

-Boonville sophomore Addison Brownfield

-Helias junior Lindsey Byers

-Helias junior Kylie Bernskoetter

-Boonville junior Kourtney Kendrik

-Boonville junior Jodie Bass

-Helias senior Lainy Lamb

DISTRICT COACH OF THE YEAR: Allan Leeper

DISTRICT PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Addison Brownfield

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 10 BOYS

-Camdenton senior Paxton DeLaurent

-Osage senior Dylan Long

-Osage senior Logan Havner

-Helias senior Marcus Anthony

-Boonville junior Charlie Bronkowski

-Marshall senior Jace Lance

-Helias sophomore Malcom Davis

-Capital City sophomore Corde Brown

-Boonville sophomore Tyson Franklin

-Boonville's DJ Wesolak

DISTRICT PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marcus Anthony

DISTRICT COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Rothweiler