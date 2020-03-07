Pretty would not be the word to describe what unfolded Saturday afternoon at Mizzou Arena.

That didn’t matter in the least for Missouri men’s basketball.

The Tigers’ second-half surge led them to a 69-50 victory over Southeastern Conference opponent Alabama in their regular-season finale in front of 10,047.

Missouri catapulted ahead with a 10-0 run that took all of a minute and a half, turning a deficit into a seven-point lead with 8:06 remaining. Dru Smith scored half of the Tigers’ points during the burst, and Javon Pickett capped the spree with a three-point play.

"I just kind of looked at us and said, ‘We’ve gotta be aggressive, we’ve gotta try to get in there and try to make plays for everybody — whether it’s ourselves or somebody else,’" Smith said.

Alabama never pulled closer than five down the rest of the way, as Mark Smith put the exclamation point on the victory with a trio of 3-pointers for the Tigers in the final 2:10.

Missouri led 21-20 at halftime in a vintage defensive effort under coach Cuonzo Martin.

The Crimson Tide entered the matchup second in the country with 83 points per game and third with an average of 11 made 3s. Alabama scored its fewest points in a game this season — its previous low was 67 — and finished 4-for-25 from beyond the arc.

"I like to think we defended the way I think we could and should defend as a team consistently," Martin said. "... Our guys did a great job carrying our scouting report to the wood."

Dru Smith paced Missouri with 17 points, eight assists and 9 of 10 shooting from the free-throw line, while Mitchell Smith scored 13 points and Mark Smith had 10.

Jeremiah Tilmon posted eight points and nine rebounds in his most effective effort since returning from a foot injury that kept him out for a majority of SEC play.

Xavier Pinson didn’t start for Missouri due to a coach’s decision but came off the bench for nine points and seven boards.

Next up for Missouri is the SEC Tournament in Nashville this coming week, with seeding to be determined by the end of other league games Saturday night.

"We’ve just got to try to take that defense that we played today with us to Nashville," Dru Smith said. "Just try to carry that over to every game that we’re gonna play and really lock in defensively and understand that can win us games when it comes down to it."

The Tigers improve to 15-16 overall and finish conference play 7-11, two more league wins than they posted last season.

Alabama falls to 16-15 overall and 8-10 in SEC action.

"This is going to be a really good team next year," Alabama coach Nate Oats said of Missouri after the loss. "Shoot, they’re a good team right now. But you think about the fact they only have one senior with everybody coming back, the future’s pretty bright around here.

"We go through the handshake line," Oats said a few minutes later, "and those guys look a little bit bigger and more athletic than what we’ve got on the floor."

Reed Nikko, the Tigers’ lone senior, started his final home game with a lay-in for the first Missouri points of the day.

Pickett’s shot from close range gave Missouri an 11-7 lead midway through the opening half.

Missouri limited Alabama to seven points in the first 10 minutes while forcing eight turnovers. The Crimson Tide started 1 of 10 from 3-point range, including eight misses in a row.

Alabama’s Galin Smith capped a 7-0 run for the visitors to take a 14-11 lead with seven minutes until halftime. The Crimson Tide had held Missouri scoreless for four minutes at that point.

Pinson dished a no-look pass to Mitchell Smith three minutes later to put the Tigers back ahead 17-16, and after Alabama’s 11th turnover, Dru Smith was fouled on a drive and made a pair of free throws to grow the MU lead to three.

Another two freebies by Dru Smith with 1:09 left gave Missouri a one-point halftime cushion despite not making a field goal for the final 4:19 of the first half.

Alabama finished the first 20 minutes an uncharacteristic 2 of 16 from 3-point range, while Missouri entered the break 0-for-7 from deep.

Each team entered the locker room with seven made field goals and a dozen turnovers.

Dru Smith scored four straight points for Missouri in the first 62 seconds of the second half to push the Tigers to a 25-21 lead, but a Jaden Shackelford 3-pointer and Kira Lewis Jr. fastbreak layup put Alabama back in front 26-25, forcing Martin to call a timeout.

Mitchell Smith made the Tigers’ first 3 of the game nearly six minutes into the second half, immediately answered by another Shackelford triple for Alabama to tie the score at 30.

After Alabama went up 37-34 midway through the second half, Missouri turned the Tide for good with its 10-0 run.

The home crowd reached fever pitch as Mitchell Smith tipped a loose ball to Pickett, who finished the fastbreak with a layup through a foul by Alabama’s Alex Reese. Pickett then made the ensuing free throw to put the Tigers ahead 44-37.

"When we get the fans into it, that’s when we really start to roll," Mitchell Smith said. "The bench was into it. The coaches were into it. It was all great energy everywhere."

Back-to-back dunks by Galin Smith brought Alabama back within 47-42, but the Crimson Tide never got any closer.

Nikko, who scored three points and had three rebounds, subbed out for the final time with 14 seconds left to a standing ovation. The 6-foot-10 fisheries and wildlife major was thrust into the spotlight this season in Tilmon’s absence after serving as a backup in previous years.

"He earned it," Martin said of Nikko’s moment. "He’s a scholarship athlete. He’ll get his degree. The guy made a transition from Minnesota to come to Columbia to be a part of a program. He’ll be very successful. He’ll be the CEO of a company when it’s all said and done.

"The beauty of him being the CEO of that company is he’ll bring people with him. He’ll share in the wealth and everybody will be successful because he has a humble soul and a huge heart."

Oats said it was evident Missouri rallied around Nikko on his senior day.

"My guess," Oats said, "is Nikko’s pretty well-loved in the program."

Nikko said he tried to soak it all in as he walked off Norm Stewart Court for the last time.

"To get that reception from the fans one last time, it meant the world to me," he said.

Lewis Jr. led Alabama with a game-high 18 points, while Shackelford scored 13 and Galin Smith had 10. John Petty Jr., who missed the previous two games due to injury but averages 15 points per game for the Crimson Tide, scored just one point, going 0-for-5 from the field.

After shooting 7 of 22 (32%) from the field in the first half, Missouri went 15 of 31 (48%) overall in the second half, including 5 of 12 from deep and 13 of 15 from the line.

MU posted 28 points in the paint overall and clobbered Alabama 40-5 in points off the bench.

The Tigers are enjoying as much depth as they’ve had all season with the return of Tilmon and Mark Smith from injuries, with six players scoring at least seven points in the victory.

"You can have 11 guys and if they’re not productive, they’re not productive," Martin said. "That can work both ways. It’s only good if you’re productive. Of course we like to have it on full display coming up this week. Hopefully we have everything we need to be successful."