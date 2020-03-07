On Friday when a Class 1 girls state championship berth was at stake, every possession made by both Community R-VI and Green City was a grind.

The defensive schemes by each state-ranked program imposed its will on whoever had the ball in this highly-contested quarterfinal playoff game among schools that shared identical records while bearing only one loss.

In the end, No. 1 Community of Laddonia survived a choppy game that seemingly had more stops than starts thanks to several fouls by leaning on Natalie Thomas when the going got tough.

After struggling at the stripe making just 5 of 14 free throws, Community made 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute of play with Thomas going 6-for-6 during this crucial stretch, and the Lady Trojans pulled away to burrow the eighth-ranked Gophers winning 60-53 at Moberly Area Community College.

The outcome nearly mirrored that of last year's quarterfinal when the Lady Trojans won 61-50 in the game played at Salisbury en route to Community finishing third at state.

Thomas - who played with three fouls in the last 14 minutes of the game and was assessed her fourth with about two minutes left - dropped in a pair of threes and she finished the night making 9 of 11 free throws while scoring 19 of her team-high 29 points in the second half. Community senior Dalaney Bowers also made two 3-pointers to score 13 for the cause.

“We had girls that stepped up their play and it came from ones that had been injured who pushed threw their pain to help us grind out this win and were a big part of helping our team to return to the state finals,” said Thomas. “I really did not think too much about me getting three early fouls like that and let it faze me. I kept playing hard, knowing that I needed to play smarter basketball as the game went on. The fouls were not going to keep me from playing and defending aggressively or prevent me from taking the ball hard to the hole. There was too much at stake for our team in this game, and all of us needed to put everything we had into it.”

For their reward, Community girls (28-1) advance to the 2020 MSHSAA Class 1 Girls State Championships being held March 12-13 in Springfield for the second straight season.

The Lady Trojans play in the 5:10 p.m. semifinal March 12 against the winner of Saturday afternoon's quarterfinal contest between Montrose (26-3) and Walnut Grove (25-5).

“Winning this game means everything to our girls. They've worked so hard in wanting to get another shot at winning a state championship. I think us going into state this year the girls are entering it with a more business-like approach because they were there last season rather than wide-eyed and full of wonder,” Community R-VI girls coach Bob Curtis said. “We're definitely excited to be going back. We have some unfinished business to take care of this time.”

“Green City is a fantastic basketball program and it took everything we had to beat them. If you look at our two programs, we have a combined 190 wins the past four years so this tells you something about how tough of a game this was for both of us as it was two really good teams going at it hard,” added Curtis “We are excited to have survived them.”

Community double-teamed Green City senior Brooke Littrell, who has amassed more than 3,200 total points in her brilliant career with the Gophers (27-2), when ever the three-time all-state star touched the basketball and did not mind leaving one of Green City's players open for much of the night.

Despite this effort, the 6-foot-1 Littrell was good enough to score 35 points. She attracted enough attention to cause one Community player to foul out, two others to be assessed four fouls and another two to garner three that would put Littrell on the stripe 18 times and she never missed a free throw.

“Brooke has been the building block for our school's program and she has been facing double-teams or a chaser all season long so what she faced tonight is nothing new. However, Community brought a little more heat and intensity with it than she's faced before and they were a bit more physical on the floor. They made her work extra hard in this game, and you won't find players other than Brooke that can face that kind of heat and still score the kind of points she did,” Green City girls coach Cody Moore said. “We came into this game as the underdogs to Community. We had Brooke, and they have Natalie Thomas who is a great player for them. But one of the key differences in the game was we turned the ball over during crucial times when we were about to tie or we could not hold the lead. This probably happened five or six times in the game. Community was so aggressive with their pressure and they would take advantage of our mistakes at the end to pull away.”

The Lady Trojans clung to a 9-8 score when the first quarter ended, led 20-17 at the half and held a 37-34 advantage when the fourth segment began.

There were three ties and seven lead changes in the game.

The last time Green City had the upper hand occurred when Celeste Athon hit an open three with 2:42 left in the third quarter for a 30-28 score.

Community shot 43% from the floor (20-of-47), including 4 of 10 threes, but struggled at the stripe. The Lady Trojans finished the night making 14 of 24 free throws, however, Community went 9-for-11 in the final minute of play thanks in part to Thomas draining all six of her attempts.

“Natalie Thomas for us and Brooke Littrell for Green City are as good as advertised. Natalie certainly came through big for us down the stretch. What helped us is that Natalie was surrounded by some great help once again and it's not just our four other starters,” Curtis said. “Deann Brooks for example is someone coming off an injury and she came off the bench to not only score six points in the game, but her defensive effort was something else as she drew two charges from Littrell that prevented her from scoring.”

Alexis Welch supplied seven points for Community, while Sadie Hoyt and Brianna Beamer added three and two points respectively.

The Gophers made 43% of its shots taken from the floor (15-for-35) and made 18 of 23 free throws.

Green City received 10 points from Tanner Tipton, and both Delaney Embree and Athon made a 3-pointer.