Cougars and Pirates picked among the best of the Class 1 District 7 tournaments
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 7 GIRLS TEAM
-Climax Springs junior Autumn Wallace
-Climax Springs sophomore Jayden Butterfield
-Walnut Grove junior Faith Gilkey
-Walnut Grove junior Lauren Johnson
-Walnut Grove junior Makayla McVay
-Wheatland junior Ana Arino
-Wheatland junior Kennedy Griffin
-Wheatland sophomore Taylor Hunt
-Halfway sophomore Elavia Sharp
-Wheatland sophomore Babeta Louckova
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 7 BOYS TEAM
-Macks Creek senior Hunter Lane
-Macks Creek senior Colton Walter
-Climax Springs sophomore Mark Henderson
-Climax Springs senior Jessie McCartney
-Hermitage senior Matt Horn
-Fair Play senior Codey Shuler
-Fair Play junior Adrian Hartshorn
-Halfway junior Trenton McCarthy
-Halfway senior Nehemiah Porter
-Humansville freshman Tucker Ahlers