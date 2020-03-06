Cougars and Pirates picked among the best of the Class 1 District 7 tournaments

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 7 GIRLS TEAM

-Climax Springs junior Autumn Wallace

-Climax Springs sophomore Jayden Butterfield

-Walnut Grove junior Faith Gilkey

-Walnut Grove junior Lauren Johnson

-Walnut Grove junior Makayla McVay

-Wheatland junior Ana Arino

-Wheatland junior Kennedy Griffin

-Wheatland sophomore Taylor Hunt

-Halfway sophomore Elavia Sharp

-Wheatland sophomore Babeta Louckova

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 7 BOYS TEAM

-Macks Creek senior Hunter Lane

-Macks Creek senior Colton Walter

-Climax Springs sophomore Mark Henderson

-Climax Springs senior Jessie McCartney

-Hermitage senior Matt Horn

-Fair Play senior Codey Shuler

-Fair Play junior Adrian Hartshorn

-Halfway junior Trenton McCarthy

-Halfway senior Nehemiah Porter

-Humansville freshman Tucker Ahlers