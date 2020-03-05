The lake level was 655.8; generation of 29,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 655.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 48 degrees. Truman Lake was at 709.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Roger and Randy Krull won the Bass World Tournament Sports Association tournament Sunday with five bass weighing 15.07 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs along rock banks. Crappie: Fair on minnows 10 to 15 feet deep.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending jerkbaits and Ned rigs along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs set 2 to 6 feet deep below a bobber along windblown secondary points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending jerkbaits and Alabama rigs 10 feet deep in brush and around docks. Crappie: Fair on jigs set 3 feet below a bobber over shallow brush.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits 5 to 8 feet deep along secondary points. Crappie: Good on chartreuse stickbaits or jigs set 4 feet below a bobber worked over brush piles 8 feet deep.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Fair on minnows 6 to 8 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Fair on a variety of live baits.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. White bass and hybrids: Fair to good on jigs. Walleye: Fair on jigs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained on the upper end and muddy on the lower end. Black bass: Fair on suspending jerkbaits 6 to 8 feet deep along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs set about 4 to 6 feet below a bobber around laydown logs.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits, shaky head worms and Ned rigs 2 to 10 feet deep around brush and mixed rock banks. Crappie: Fair on minnows 6 to 10 feet deep in brush.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.