Missouri men’s basketball had a prime opportunity Saturday afternoon to show just how much of a leap it’s made since scoring only 45 points in a humbling loss at Mississippi State six weeks ago.

All things considered, the Tigers proved a much stronger adversary for the Bulldogs this time around.

But it still wasn’t enough for Missouri to come away victorious.

Mississippi State, fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid, held off a late charge by the Tigers to secure a 67-63 victory in front of a crowd of 10,397 at Mizzou Arena. The Bulldogs improve to 19-10 overall and 10-6 in Southeastern Conference play, while Missouri falls to 14-15 overall and 6-10 in conference.

After trailing by as many as 11 points in the second half, Missouri roared back to tie the game at 53 on a Xavier Pinson floater with 8:54 remaining.

Mississippi State responded to score the next six points, however, to build back a lead it never relinquished.

Dru Smith’s aggressive drive to the basket pulled Missouri within 63-61 with 1:59 left, but after the Tigers made a defensive stand, Smith missed a 3-point attempt and Mississippi State’s Tyson Carter answered with a soft touch on the other end to put the Bulldogs up four.

The Tigers, playing on Leap Day for the first time since joining the SEC, never got any closer.

All eight players to see the court for Mississippi State in the first half made at least one field goal as the visitors took a 41-34 lead into the break.

After combining for just two points in 53 minutes during the Tigers’ 72-45 loss Jan. 14 in Starkville, Pinson and Smith netted 39 on Saturday for coach Cuonzo Martin’s improved squad. Pinson scored a game-high 20.

Carter led Mississippi State with 15 points, while Nick Weatherspoon and Reggie Perry each had 12.

The Bulldogs entered the day listed by ESPN among the "first four out" for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Missouri is scheduled to return to action on the road Wednesday night against Mississippi. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. on SEC Network.