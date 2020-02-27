The lake level was 655.3; generation of 28,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 655.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 47 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Shawn Kowal and Jr. Isom won the Anglers in Action tournament last Sunday with a five-bass limit weighing 18.23 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Fair for small fish on jigs.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on suspending jerkbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Fair to good on jigs set 2 to 6 feet deep below a bobber along windblown secondary points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending jerkbaits and Alabama rigs 10 feet deep in brush and around docks. Crappie: Good on jigs 6 to 8 feet deep around main lake docks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Fair on jigs 6 to 8 feet deep around docks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on Swamp Bugs, finesse jigs and bright-colored stickbaits less than 8 feet deep along rock transition banks. Crappie: Good on chartreuse stickbaits or jigs set 4 feet below a bobber worked over brush piles 8 feet deep.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Fair on jigs, tube baits and suspending jerkbaits less than 10 feet deep along channel transition banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs set about 4 to 6 feet below a bobber or suspending jerkbaits along secondary points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and Ned rigs 2 to 10 feet deep around brush and slab rock banks. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks. Catfish: Fair drifting cut shad.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Slow on jigs. White bass: Slow on jigs.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.