Cougars win it in overtime

A classic played out on the basketball court Wednesday night at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.

Neighbors Climax Springs and Macks Creek met for the fourth time this season, this time to determine the right to advance to the championship game of the Class 1 District 7 Tournament and the Cougars found a way to get the job done by edging out the Pirates 60-58 in overtime of the district semifinal showdown.

Macks Creek had won all three prior matchups this season by an average of 12 points, ending a three-game skid for the Cougars as the team improved to 19-8 on the season.

"It was definitely an exciting game last night. We knew all year we could play with them but never could quite get over the hump," Climax Springs coach James Butterfield said. "We play a defensive-first style of ball and if you're not on your game against them they'll beat you. Starting in the second quarter we really ramped up the press and the half court defense. Holding a talented team like Macks Creek to four points in that quarter is special."

Climax Springs was led by Mark Henderson who knocked down 23 points and dished out nine assists to go with four steals, nearly recording a double-double. Jessie McCartney and Pake Moppin combined for another 22 points in the win.

"It was a total team win on both sides of the ball and I could not be happier with my kids," Butterfield stated.

Climax Springs is back in a district championship since two straight appearances in 2010 and 2011. The Pirates were looking to return to the game they played in last season and will end the year at 18-10.

It will be a doubleheader championship night for the Cougars on Friday as the boys take on Fair Play (15-11) at 7:30 p.m. following the girls game at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with Macks Creek stats as soon as they become available