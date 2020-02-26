School of the Osage wrapped up the regular season with a pair of tough losses against Helias and Boonville.

The Indians fell in the former game at home on Monday 62-31 after getting down early in a rough 21-4 deficit after the first quarter. Sara Wolf led Osage with 15 points and both Ella DeMott and Reese Good finished with six points each.

“Helias is always a tough foe and they are playing their best basketball of the season right now. This was a tough game and result for us,” Osage coach Scott Rowland said. “They came out shooting very well and forcing us into tough shots and possessions. Throughout the game, and especially in the first quarter, we turned the ball over too many times to be effective.

“I did not do a good enough job preparing them for the pressure we would see and I just couldn’t get the right lineup out there to be able to get good looks and shots. I do feel that we continued to work hard throughout and I was glad we were able to score more points than them in the fourth.”

Things did not get any easier on the road Tuesday against Tri-County Conference champion Boonville as the Indians fell 70-35.

Osage (9-14, 2-5 Tri-County Conference) will open up postseason play in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament on Saturday at Capital City as the fifth seed against No. 4 Marshall (12-10) at 11 a.m.