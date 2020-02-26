Versailles ends season with loss to Fatima and Camdenton drops regular season finale at Springfield Central

Versailles ends season with loss to Fatima

Versailles took on Fatima Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament at Eldon and the fifth-seeded Tigers saw their season end with a 71-52 loss to No. 4 Fatima.

Versailles ends its season at 12-14.

Camdenton drops regular season finale at Springfield Central

Camdenton visited Springfield Central Tuesday night to wrap up the regular season and came home with a 79-68 loss to the Bulldogs.

Camdenton (4-21, 1-7 Ozark Conference) will take on fifth-seeded host Capital City (3-19) as the fourth seed in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.