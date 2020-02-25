Osage was on the road Monday night to wrap up its regular season at Boonville and the Indians fell 82-56 to the Pirates.

Osage was on the road Monday night to wrap up its regular season at Boonville and the Indians fell 82-56 to the Pirates.

“Every time we cut the lead to single digits they would make a good shot. They did a good job of keeping us out of arm’s reach,” Osage coach Aaron Shockley said.

Dylan Long led Osage with 15 points, Logan Havner added 13, Brockton McLauglin put up 12 and Drew Edwards finished with eight.

Osage (5-19, 3-4 Ozark Conference) will be the third seed in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament at Capital City on Saturday up against No. 6 Marshall (3-18) at 12:30 p.m.