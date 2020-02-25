Camdenton tops Central in regular season finale, Eldon ends season with loss to Southern Boone, Osage falls to Helias and Versailles unable to get by top-seeded California in districts

Camdenton tops Central in regular season finale

Camdenton wrapped up its regular season on a positive note Monday night with a 63-49 win over Springfield Central.

Biance Stocks had 15 points to lead the Lakers, followed up by seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Megan Vest knocked down 14 points, Elle Turner added 12 and both Gracie Coffelt and Mya Hulett added eight points each.

Camdenton (18-7, 6-3 Ozark Conference) is the second seed in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament at Capital City and will await the winner of No. 3 Helias (12-11) and the No. 6 host Cavaliers (7-16) in the semifinals on March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Eldon ends season with loss to Southern Boone

Eldon took on Southern Boone as the seventh seed in the opening round of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament Monday night and the host Mustangs fell to the No. 2 Eagles 74-41.

Haley Henderson led Eldon with 15 points, Kayleigh Fike added nine and Taylor Henderson finished with eight points of her own.

“Our season comes to an end tonight against a good Southern Boone team,” Eldon coach Ashley Agee posted on Twitter. “I want to thank my seniors for dedicating themselves to Lady Mustang basketball. Everyone else, I can’t wait for the next opportunity on the floor to get better.”

Eldon ends its season at 6-16.

Osage falls to Helias

Osage hosted Helias on Monday and fell to the Crusaders 63-31.

Osage (9-13, 2-4 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to finish the regular season at Boonville Tuesday. Up next is the Class 4 District 10 Tournament where the No. 5 Indians will meet No. 4 Marshall (12-10) on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Versailles unable to get by top-seeded California in districts

Versailles entered the Class 3 District 9 Tournament as the eighth seed Monday night at Eldon and fell to top-seeded California 70-15.

The Tigers end their season 6-20, but it did not end without a highlight as freshman Kierra O’Rourke hit a buzzer beater from half court to end the game.