Climax Springs heads to district semifinals with win over Fair Play and Macks Creek ends season with loss to Halfway

Climax Springs got its postseason off to a nice start with a comfortable 65-29 win over No. 6 Fair Play on Saturday in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.

Autumn Wallace led the No. 3 Cougars with 27 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Jayden Butterfield knocked down 21 points of her own.

Climax Springs (18-8) meets Wheatland on Tuesday for a right to go to the championship game on Friday at 6 p.m. The two sides will tip off Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Macks Creek ends season with loss to Halfway

Macks Creek took on Halfway in the first round of the Class 1 District 7 Tournament at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar on Saturday where the No. 4 Pirates fell to the No. 5 Cardinals 41-32.

Macks Creek ends its season at 10-13.