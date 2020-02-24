Versailles wraps up regular season with win over Eldon, Macks Creek knocks out Humansville in first round of districts, Climax Springs heads to district semifinals with win over Hermitage, Camdenton falls in regular season finale at Waynesville and Osage drops regular season finale at Blair Oaks

Versailles wraps up regular season with win over Eldon

The battle for Highway 52 bragging rights was the regular season finale for Versailles and Eldon and the host Tigers claimed those bragging rights with a 73-60 win.

Eldon secured an early 14-13 lead after one quarter and Versailles stormed back to take a 37-30 lead by halftime. Versailles led by just five after the third and another strong run in the fourth quarter sealed it.

Coby Williams led Versailles wit 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Seth Newton finished with nine points, Austin Zolecki added eight and Brayden Morrison knocked down seven.

Meanwhile, Eldon was led by Collin Tamm's 15 points while Aidan Wells added 14 and both Logan Hall and Clayton Moore knocked down 12.

Versailles (12-13, 2-5 Tri-County Conference) enters the postseason as the fifth seed in the Class 3 District 9 Tournament at Eldon. The Tigers will meet No. 4 Fatima (15-9) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Eldon (3-20, 1-5 Tri-County Conference) hosts the tournament as the seventh seed facing No. 2 Father Tolton (18-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Macks Creek knocks out Humansville in first round of districts

Macks Creek is moving on to the semifinals of its district tournament.

The second-seeded Pirates opened up the postseason on Saturday against No. 7 Humansville and cruised to a 71-45 win at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.

Hunter Lane led Macks Creek with 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in the double-double effort, adding four assists, while Colton Walter finished with 17 points, Tanner Smith added nine and Mason Whitworth chipped in eight.

Macks Creek (17-9) will meet its neighbor Climax Springs (18-8), the third seed in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament, on Wednesday for a right to go to the championship on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Climax Springs heads to district semifinals with win over Hermitage

Climax Springs took care of business in its first test of the postseason with an 81-45 win over Hermitage in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament.

The Cougars (18-8) advance to the semifinals on Wednesday where they will meet rival Macks Creek (17-9) for a right to go to the championship game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Camdenton falls in regular season finale at Waynesville

Camdenton visited Waynesville Friday night and came home with an 81-54 loss to the Tigers.

Camdenton wraps up the season 4-20 and 1-7 in Ozark Conference play. Up next is the Class 4 District 10 Tournament at Capital City (3-19) where the No. 4 Lakers will meet the No. 5 hosts on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The winner advances to the district semifinals against top-seeded Helias Catholic on March 3.

Osage drops regular season finale at Blair Oaks

Osage had a tough task on the road against one of the top teams in the state.

Blair Oaks did not do the Indians any favors, sending its guest home with a 72-42 defeat.

Osage (5-18, 3-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Boonville in the regular season finale Monday night. Up next is the Class 4 District 10 Tournament at Capital City where the No. 3 Indians will meet No. 6 Marshall on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The winner takes on No. 2 Boonville in the district semifinals on March 3.