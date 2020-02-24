Kendal Miller "came out on all cylinders" on Saturday in her final game in Historic Gym. Miller began the afternoon with a powerful rendition of the national anthem and went into overdrive, torching the Highlanders for a game-high 18 points.

FULTON, Mo. – Kendal Miller "came out on all cylinders" on Saturday in her final game in Historic Gym. Miller began the afternoon with a powerful rendition of the national anthem prior to the Westminster College women's basketball team's St. Louis Intercollegiate Conference game against MacMurray College. When the game began, she went into overdrive, torching the Highlanders for a game-high 18 points – shooting 6-of-11 from the field; 4-of-8 from beyond the arc – in a 73-55 Senior Day win for the Blue Jays.

"Good win for us today; always a positive to end the season with a win," Westminster Coach Talisha Washington said. "Our team played for each other and for our three seniors, who gave us a great start to the first half.

"I'm so happy that (Miller) got the chance to end her successful career on a high note."

Miller started the barrage early in the contest, connecting on her first trey just 13 seconds into the game off of an assist from fellow senior Rei Imamura. The Blue Jays' third senior, Mikalyn Callahan pushed the Westminster lead to 5-0 on a layup, courtesy of a Miller defensive rebound of a Highlander missed shot. The Blue Jays sprinted out to a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and were never challenged the rest of the way. Westminster led by as many as 25 points in the contest.

Westminster shot 47 percent from the field in the contest (28-59); 38 percent (10-26) from 3-point range. The Blue Jays shared the ball efficiently as well, dishing out 24 assists to just 11 for MacMurray (7-18, 5-13). Westminster also held an advantage in fast break points (23-19) and bench points (29-24).

"Our pace offensively and our execution helped create a lot of open looks that we capitalized on," Washington said. "That's what you need to get out to a hot start. Our girls played with toughness and heart. Super proud of how hard they played for all four quarters."

Callahan finished the contest with 11 points, while Reese Arnold added 11.

The win was bittersweet for Westminster. In addition to saying goodbye to its senior class, the game concluded the season for the Blue Jays, who finished the season in Washington's first year at the helm with a 12-13 overall record; 11-7 in conference play. Westminster missed the SLIAC postseason tournament for the first time in two seasons.

"I'm thankful for our seniors, they've put in a lot of work over the years and I'm very thankful for the opportunity to coach a talented group," Washington said. "They will definitely be missed. However, we have a lot of work to do. I expect us to come back full-force next year, being more consistent with our play. We have a great group of girls returning and I know they will take this year and use it as motivation for next season."