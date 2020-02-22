Hickman boys basketball coach Cray Logan formulated his own version of Disney’s "faith, trust and pixie dust" on Friday night when the Kewpies took on crosstown rival Battle.

"It really comes down to just belief, the man and execution for these guys," Logan said.

Logan’s players knew it all came down to sticking together as a united force. That’s all you can do when facing an opponent like Battle, on track to make another deep postseason run.

"Honestly, it’s just all about believing," Kewpies junior Seth Larson said. "You can’t doubt your team. You’ve gotta always have trust in them and that’s gonna get you wins on the court."

As it turned out, it got the Kewpies a big win.

Hickman (4-15) made the most of its courtwarming celebration with a 63-59 upset against the Spartans (17-7).

Here’s the video from the end of tonight’s @BattleAthletics vs. @KewpAthletics basketball game. pic.twitter.com/VYoWAvxGLF

— Emily Leiker (@emleiker) February 22, 2020

After ending the first quarter trailing by one point, Hickman maintained the lead throughout the remaining three periods.

Hickman improves to 4-1 in the all-time series when playing at home.

"Hats off to Hickman, they played a really good game tonight," Spartans coach Brian Meny said.

Larson led with 19 points, scoring half of the Kewpies’ first-quarter points. Hickman held Battle scoreless for the first five minutes, taking an 11-point lead before Isaiah Johnson put the Spartans on the board.

Logan pointed to Larson’s confidence at the start of the game – and his willingness to share the ball later – as reasons for his team’s success.

"Larson didn’t even score in the fourth quarter, so that means everybody else steps up and does their job too," Logan said.

While shots were falling for Larson and his teammate, Ben Wilson, who scored 11 points, they weren’t for Battle.

"We just missed a lot of shots tonight," Meny said. "A lot of layups. We just missed a lot of shots."

Battle junior Tristan Meny was one of the players who couldn’t get his shots to fall. After an air ball early in the first quarter, he didn’t sink a basket until 48 seconds remained in the third. It was the only shot he made all night.

As a result, the younger Meny faced chants from Hickman’s student section all night. He wasn’t the only player to get heckled. When Maricus Grant got tripped up in front of the bleachers, Hickman students formed a chorus, doing all they could to create a home-court advantage.

"If our student section didn’t show up like that, I don’t think we would have come out with the outcome we had tonight," Larson said. "I’ve never been in that type of atmosphere ever in my three years at Hickman High School."

Logan also commented on Hickman’s fans and their commitment to the program despite its losing record.

"I am continuously impressed by our fan base," he said. "They could’ve turned their backs on us a long time ago knowing we don’t have the best winning record, but to see these guys come out and continue to support, it means a lot to us."

Senior Abdi Ibrahim scored 14 points for Battle, while Cachao Gianquinto and Grant each added 11.

The win gives Hickman a much-needed boost nearing the postseason.

"The biggest thing is building our confidence and knowing they are a district opponent that we might see again," Logan said. "It’s always good knowing you can beat a team."

Battle is scheduled to host Miller Career Academy next Thursday, while Hickman is slated to host Saint Louis University High on Wednesday.