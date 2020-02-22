Positive momentum had been Kirksville’s strength all season — and that continued into the first day of the 2020 MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships.

But negative momentum reared its head on Day 2, much like it did last year for the Tigers. Kirksville started Friday with 11 wrestlers still in contention, but only three were left standing by Friday night.

Jaden Ballinger, Donovan Gaines and Tristan Gillepsie will try for third place on Saturday, but could finish as low as sixth.

"The guys who didn’t medal, I felt like they competed, they battled. Sometimes it’s just the luck of the draw," said coach James Alter.

The morning started well for Kirksville as Ballinger and Gaines both won their quarterfinal matches to advance to the semis. Then the losses started to pile up after Gillespie, Logan Blickhan and Colton Hannah dropped their quarterfinal matches, sending them into wrestlebacks.

And the wrestleback rounds were not kind to Kirksville. Chance McKim, Gavin Robertson, Blickhan, Luther Evans, Dominic Cahalan and Parker Laudwig were bounced in pretty quick succession.

Kirksville ended the morning session with wins from Gillespie and Bryce Kertz so they advanced to the evening with Ballinger and Gaines.

Alter said there were several highs and lows through two packed days of wrestling, and one of the highs was seeing Gaines make it back to state and look really good in his first two matches. Alter thought that magic continued at the start of his semifinal match against Benton’s Tyler Murphy. Murphy took a 2-0 lead after the first round and 4-2 lead after the second. But Gaines couldn’t make up the difference, dropping a 6-2 decision.

Ballinger, too, dropped his semifinal match against Excelsior Springs’ Damon Ashworth via 8-3 decision. Now he hopes to place higher than his fourth-place spot a year ago as a freshman.

One common thread Alter saw across those losses was guys getting stuck in front headlocks and not being able to score. Bryce Kertz’s second wrestleback match of the Tiger was almost entirely in that position, as neither he nor Boonville’s Peyton Hahn could get one another to the ground. Kurtz eventually dropped a 2-1 tiebreaker."

"I think this tournament was really an eye-opener for the coaching staff," Alter said. "It really exposed where we’re weak and what positions we need to improve on. That stands out across the board. We did wrestle well in certain positions and it showed, but we’re going to use it as a tool for next year."

Despite a quite similar second day to last year, where the Tigers had 10 wrestlers turn into three medals, Alter wasn’t overly disheartened with Friday’s results.

"I’m not displeased with our team," Alter said. "Hopefully, these guys recognize our potential. I think that word’s a scary word, but we have a lot of potential that we need to strive to get better, and to exceed expectations."

Alter sees that potential in the form of all the guys he has returning next season. Of the 11 who made it to state, eight will be back in orange and black next year. And two of them — Ballinger and Gillespie — are bringing medals home.

So he hopes his three wrestlers end the tournament strong on Saturday, and that everyone continues to be unsatisfied.

"It’s good that the other underclassmen got the experience. They picked up a win at the state tournament, so they know what that feels like. But they also know the other side of it," Alter said. "You have to win the second win. You have to win three before you lose two. They have the experience, now it’s what are they going to do with it? There’s a lot of time to reflect and hopefully, they buy in to, obviously, get better so they don’t have the same outcome."