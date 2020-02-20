The lake level was 655.2; generation of 15,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 655.2 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 45 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Randy Conlon and Austin Ware won the Osage Beach Bait & Tackle Open last Sunday with a five-bass limit weighing 14.76 pounds.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Crappie: Slow on jigs set 8 feet deep below a bobber on secondary points or on jigs 8 to 10 feet deep around brush and docks in coves.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending jerkbaits and Alabama rigs 10 feet deep in brush and around docks. Crappie: Fair on jigs 10 to 12 feet deep in brush and around docks.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on Swamp Bugs, finesse jigs and bright-colored stickbaits about 5 to 8 feet deep along ledge rock banks. Crappie: Fair on chartreuse stickbaits or jigs set 4 feet below a bobber on ledge rock banks and flats.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on jigs in brush along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs 10 feet deep tight to brush.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits, jigs and shaky head worms around brush and chunk rock banks. Crappie: Slow shooting jigs under docks.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Muddy. Fishing is slow for all species.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.