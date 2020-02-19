Behind Zahner's 43 points, Northwestern's Lady Eagles out-gun visiting La Plata 86-84 in OT Feb. 18. Hamilton sweeps West Platte. Four area teams notch 14th victory or more in final week of regular season

Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune

One of five C-T area high school basketball teams who reached or advanced further past 14 wins for the season Tuesday (Feb. 18) did so in quite remarkable fashion.

In a contest which saw 90 second-half points result in “free basketball” and “featured” over 80 free-throw attempts, the host Mendon: Northwestern’s Lady Eagles emerged from a head-spinning duel 86-84 victors over La Plata.

For the Lady Eagles, it was win No. 14, the same number Braymer’s Lady ’Cats also now own after besting Southwest Livingston easily on Tuesday. Also that evening, Southwest’s boys rolled to triumph No. 16 this season and Hamilton: Penney’s Lady Hornets started a KCI Conference sweep of West Platte with their 17th win.

In non-league action, Tina-Avalon split with visiting Polo, taking the boys’ game in overtime, and Jamesport: Tri-County’s girls fell to Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris big for a second time in four nights.

(G) Braymer 64, Southwest Livingston 37

(B) Southwest Livingston 59, Braymer 28

LUDLOW, Mo. — Once again, the big man-little man combo of 6’6” center Mack Anderson and 5’10” guard Chase Neptune paced Southwest’s Wildcats (16-5).

Ma. Anderson netted 21 points, including a pair of first-half triples, and Neptune 18. None of Braymer’s Bobcats (2-14) tallied more than six.

BHS’ girls (14-6) zoomed to a 28-10 advantage after a single quarter and had the “running clock” in operation for a while in the last stanza.

The Lady ’Cats received 21 points from senior guard/forward Jasmine Taylor and 11 out of Dallas Hall. SLHS’ Lady Wildcats (8-13) got 13 from Lily Webb and 12 – all from beyond the arc – from Matney Waters.

Southwest Livingston will host Hale/Bosworth Wednesday night (Feb. 19), making up twice-postponed Carroll-Livingston Activity Association play. The boys’ game winner will share this season’s CLAA regular-season championship with Keytesville.

Braymer will wrap up its regular season at home against Polo Thursday.

(G) Mendon: Northwestern 86, La Plata 84, ot

(B) La Plata 66, Mendon: Northwestern 46

MENDON, Mo. — The CLAA vs. Tri-County inter-conferences clash began with a contest which likely left the fans limp.

While productive, the first quarter of the girls’ contest barely even hinted at what would follow, finishing with La Plata on top 16-14. The biggest clue of what would ensue was the teams shooting combined 11 free throws – a relatively-high total for a first quarter – and hitting all 11, eight by La Plata.

Once the second stanza began, the scoring pace quickly accelerated and never slowed until overtime.

Northwestern drew even at halftime by out-pointing its guest 20-18, only to see La Plata hit five treys and pump in 28 points in the third quarter alone. While, in most games in which a team scores 28 points in a quarter that began tied, the squad which has that eruption takes command and usually wins, La Plata entered the fourth quarter still in jeopardy, since NHS netted 19 itself in the third stanza.

The combined 47 points of the third frame were followed by 43 more in the fourth – 26 of them by the home team and 15 by senior guard Georgeanne Zahner. With La Plata putting up 17, the fourth-quarter horn blared with the scoreboard displaying a frantic 79-79 dead heat.

The shooting arms and wrists perhaps finally fatigued after generating a combined 158 points in the first 32 minutes – 47 of the 158 on foul shots, the pace of virtually five points being scored each and every minute gave way to a saner total of 12 tallies in the four extra minutes. When Zahner continued to torment the visitors with the last five of her 43 markers, Northwestern managed a slim 7-5 advantage in overtime, but that was enough to secure the memorable “W.”

Another NHS Lady Eagle, Halie Smith, might have been left wondering how the scoring night she had could be almost an afterthought. She pumped in four 3-pointers and 22 points, yet had barely half the total of her team’s top scorer.

Zahner matched Smith’s four trifectas, but added a half-dozen deuces and – most significantly – attempted 27 free throws and sank 19. As a team, Northwestern’s girls (14-8) converted 28 times in 43 charity opportunities.

On the flip side, La Plata somehow lost a game in which it made 25 of 39 free throws, hit seven triples, and had not only five double-digits scorers, but another player with eight more. Topping the vanquished visitors in scoring was Olivia Cory with 23 points.

Anticlimactically, the subsequent boys’ game went to La Plata by 20 despite 15 points from NHS’ Isaac Zahner and 13 apiece from Silas Brown and Clayton Gregory. La Plata’s Tel Wheeler led all scorers with 22.

Northwestern’s boys now stand 11-11 on the year, heading into the regular-season finale at North Shelby Thursday.

(G) Hamilton: Penney 47, West Platte 18

(B) Hamilton: Penney 73, West Platte 56

HAMILTON, Mo. — The host Hornets capped the sweep with only their fourth triumph of the season after the Lady Hornets had posted their 17th.

A 19-2 first period set the PHS boys (4-16, 2-4 conf.) on course for their solid victory. Ryan Cook once more led the scoring with 20 points, but Andrew Rich supplied 15 more, Tucker Ross 14, and Jared Potts 13.

Penney High’s girls (17-4, 5-1 conf.) had 15 points from Nora Ford and 14 by Brighton Swindler in their cakewalk. They held WPHS to only two points in each odd-numbered quarter and only four in the fourth.

(G) Polo 45, Tina-Avalon 40

(B) Tina-Avalon 56, Polo 52, ot

TINA, Mo. — Working a little overtime, the host T-A Dragons (7-13) salvaged a split of Tuesday’s non-conference proceedings with a close triumph. PHS’ Panthers dipped to 6-17.

The girls’ result ran the Polo girls’ overall mark to 15-9, while the Lady Dragons (9-12) likely had their decent chance of rescuing a final record of .500 or better from a season which began 1-4 and later stood at 2-6 disappear.

No details on the games were reported prior to the initial posting of this story.

Tina-Avalon will close out its regular season at Linn County Thursday, while Polo does the same at Braymer.

(G) Norborne 66, Meadville 28

(B) Meadville 61, Norborne 22

NORBORNE, Mo. — With senior star Kennadie Crowe honored during the evening for becoming the NHS girls’ career scoring leader recently, the host Lady Pirates (22-1) shredded an opponent that walked into the gym owning 18 prior wins.

The girls’ game turned completely Norborne’s way in the second quarter when it outscored Meadville 22-4 to take a 34-10 halftime lead. Kayla Dooley’s third, fourth, and fifth treys of the half keyed the decisive stretch.

K. Dooley and K. Crowe, who broke the NHS scoring mark in only three seasons after attending and starring for Tina-Avalon as a freshman, each ended the evening with 24 points. Meadville’s girls (18-3) had 11 from Kiera Holcer and 10 by Krysta Meyers.

The boys’ game, for which no details were reported or available online at the time of this story’s most-recent re-posting, saw the MHS boys easily claim its 20th victory of the season in 22 tries. Norborne, wrapping up its regular season, dropped to 3-18.

Meadville will host Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris Thursday and make up its last Tri-County Conference game at home against Green City Friday.

Norborne’s squads will begin postseason action on their home floor Saturday in the Class 1 District 13 Tournament. The top-seeded Lady Pirates will open against Breckenridge at 4 p.m. and boys will meet Tina-Avalon at about 7:45 p.m.

(G) Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris 66, Jamesport: Tri-County 39

JAMESPORT, Mo. — Getting a near-immediate rematch on their home floor didn’t do TCHS’ Lady Mustangs (16-9, 5-2 conf.) any real good in their Harrison-Daviess Conference regular-season finale with GCR5/N-H.

Thrashed 70-40 by the Lady Panthers in last Saturday’s title game of the conference tournament at Mercer, Tri-County’s girls – playing a third game in four nights – shaved only three points off the gap on the Jamesport court.

No specifics about the game had yet been reported at the time of this story’s original posting.

Tri-County’s girls had blown past East Harrison 65-38 in a make-up Monday, getting 20 points from Bailee Hoover, 11 each from Kaelynn Evans and Anissa Williams, and 10 from Destiny Gutshall.

The Jamesport-based teams next will compete in the Class 1 District 14 Tournament to be hosted by North Harrison next week.

In their first-round games at NHHS at Eagleville, the second-seeded Lady Mustangs will go against Gilman City/North Daviess next Monday (Feb. 24) at 4:30 p.m. and the boys against second-seeded Mercer the following day at the same time.

That tournament’s site will switch to North Central Missouri College’s Ketcham Community Center at Trenton for the semifinals and finals Feb. 26-29.

(G) Prairie Home/Bunceton 57, Brunswick 39

(B) Prairie Home/Bunceton 74, Brunswick 63

PRAIRIE HOME, Mo. — The hosts outscored Brunswick's Wildcats (14-9) 37-23 in the middle two periods to propel their boys' game win.

Brunswick trailed by only a point after one frame, but was down by eight at intermission and 15 going to the last stanza.

Amari Glasgow's 20 points, Gus Kussman's 16, and J.T. Collier's 15 paced Brunswick.

Doubled 16-8 in the opening quarter, Brunswick's Lady Wildcats (13-11) never mounted a serious rally before losing by 18.

Abby Dobbins' 13 tallies topped Brunswick, which closed its regular season.

BHS heads on to the Class 1 District 12 tournament at Meadville next week. Its girls will meet Linn County Monday (Feb. 24) at 5:45 p.m. in the quarterfinals and the boys will face Mendon: Northwestern Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. in their quarterfinal.

MONDAY

(G) Braymer 56, North Andrew 46

ROSENDALE, Mo. — Prior to defeating Southwest Livingston Tuesday, Braymer’s girls won their final-ever Grand River Conference-West game Monday.

Taylor’s 20 points led the win. She had half of that total in the third quarter alone.



