Osage junior Jack Creasy still remembers the high school practices his father would take him to when he was in seventh and eighth grade.

It was not a particularly fun experience at the time for the young Creasy as he engaged with older wrestlers, but he is glad he went as he became the latest wrestler in the program to reach 100 career wins. In School of the Osage’s wrestling room at Heritage Gymnasium in Lake Ozark, there are just three other Indians listed on the board with 100 wins and the junior is now the newest member.

“I used to hate it and get beat on,” Creasy said of those early practices,” but in the end it is worth it and has really paid off for me now.”

Good thing he went, too, because to reach that kind of milestone as a junior usually requires a successful freshman year. Creasy accomplished the feat on Osage’s Senior Night in a dual with Camdenton on January 30 and his pin fall helped the Indians edge the Lakers by a slim 36-33 margin.

“I was happy to do it in a place like this and that was probably the most fun dual I ever had,” the junior said of the battle with Camdenton. “Especially with a team not so far away, winning the dual like that was really cool.”

Creasy’s goal is to get to 150 career wins and doing so would put him past current wins leader Chris Johnson, a state finalist for the Indians who graduated in 2015 with 132 wins to his name. Former Indians Zach Curran and Brad Russell are the only other Indians who have reached the triple digit club.

“He has had a great run and to be able to get to 100 wins, it is an impressive milestone, even for a senior,” Osage coach Randy Satterlee noted. “But as a junior to get there, just looking at good things ahead for him. It is an achievement, for sure.”

Creasy will have the opportunity to add a few more wins to that total this season as he was one of six Indians to qualify for the state tournament in Columbia, which gets underway Thursday. Satterlee said the example Creasy has set has been a good one.

“I think the thing is all these guys who are seniors or juniors, they get in and work hard and I think they are a great example for our underclassmen. I think they look up to them, they see the leadership and see what can be accomplished,” the coach said. “I think that kind of speaks for itself, they just see it and it is something they want to emulate.”

And Creasy is fine with that kind of responsibility. The accountability may be what he enjoys the most about the sport.

“I just enjoy that you get out of it what you put into it. If you don’t do everything you can it shows,” he said. “If someone is slacking in practice and doing things like that it will show when they wrestle in matches.”

So, one goal has been reached and Creasy will continue working towards 150. Having those names on the wall, which will soon include his own for the 100 wins and becoming a state qualifier, sets the bar and precedent for all Indians to pursue.

“That is a neat thing we have in our room to try to challenge each other and groups as they come along,” Satterlee pointed out.

To reach the next goal, Creasy already know what it will require. Take it from the kid who had a rough go from those early sessions on the mat.

“Just stick with it because there are a lot of practices where you don’t want to wrestle anymore and you’re leaving all beat up,” he said. “Taking beatings like that, you just have to stick with it and it will pay off for you.”