Eldon comes up short against Fulton, Climax Springs takes down Niangua and Macks Creek comes up short in close battle at Halfway

Eldon comes up short against Fulton

Eldon took on Fulton Tuesday night where the Mustangs were unable to match the Hornets in a 51-38 defeat.

Haley Henderson led Eldon with 16 points, Kayleigh Fike put up 14 points to go with six rebounds and four steals and Elizabeth Rush put up five points of her own.

Eldon (6-14, 1-5 Tri-County Conference) hosts Osage in the regular season finale on Thursday.

Climax Springs takes down Niangua

Climax Springs ended its regular season on a roll by picking up its third straight win in the regular season finale at Niangua Tuesday night.

The Cougars won the game 57-40 to improve to 17-8 on the season and have won nine of their past 11 games after previously losing three straight back in mid-January.

Autumn Wallace led the way with 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars in a double-double effort, Jayden Butterfield put up 10 points along with six rebounds and five steals and Abi Wolfe added nine points and five steals.

Climax Springs is the third seed in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament at Southwest Baptist University and they will face No. 6 Fair Play on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

Macks Creek comes up short in close battle at Halfway

Macks Creek visited Halfway for its regular season finale Tuesday night and the Pirates lost a close one 52-49.

Macks Creek (10-13) will have a chance to get some revenge on Saturday where the fourth-seeded Pirates will meet No. 5 Halfway at Southwest Baptist University in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.