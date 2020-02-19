Camdenton falls to West Plains, Osage outlasts Hallsville, Macks Creek cruises by Halfway and Climax Springs takes down Niangua

Camdenton falls to West Plains

Camdenton hosted West Plains Tuesday night and the Lakers found a tough battle in a 61-32 loss to the Zizzers.

Camdenton (4-19, 1-6 Ozark Conference) visits Waynesville in the regular season finale on Friday.

Osage outlasts Hallsville

Osage found a way to get the job done against Hallsville Tuesday night.

In a battle of the Indians, Osage came away with a 41-40 win to improve to 4-17 on the year and 2-2 in the Tri-County Conference.

Up next is a game at Eldon on Thursday.

Macks Creek cruises by Halfway

Macks Creek took a trip to Halfway for the regular season finale and the Pirates cruised by the Cardinals in a 78-46 win.

Macks Creek (17-9) has won four straight, five of the past six and will look to carry that momentum to the postseason.

The Pirates enter the Class 1 District Tournament as the second seed and will meet No. 7 Humansville on Saturday at Southwest Baptist University with tipoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Climax Springs takes down Niangua

Climax Springs was on the road Tuesday night to face Niangua in the regular season finale where the Cougars took down their hosts 54-43.

Climax Springs (17-8) got back on the right track and has now won nine of its past 10 games. The Cougars will tip off the Class 1 District 7 Tournament at Southwest Baptist University as the third seed against No. 6 Hermitage on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.