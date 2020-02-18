Down two points to the defending state champions with 0.9 of a second left in overtime, it didn’t look good for the William Chrisman girls basketball team.

But senior Jennifer David took an inbounds pass from Annie Nauer near mid-court and heaved up a shot just before the buzzer rang. The 3-point attempt swished through, lifting the Bears to a 39-38 overtime win over visiting North Kansas City.

Trailing 25-21 after the third quarter in a defensive battle, the Bears outscored the Hornets 11-7 in the fourth period to force overtime.

David finished with a team-high 19 points, while Mele Taula and Jolee Spinks each added six points and six rebounds as Chrisman improved to 12-10 overall and 6-3 in the Suburban Middle Seven Conference with their sixth straight win.

BLUE SPRINGS 57, PARK HILL 49: Jada Williams scored 20 points to lead Blue Springs to a Suburban Big Six home win over Park Hill Monday.

Williams also added nine rebounds and five assists as the Wildcats avenged a 61-46 loss to the Trojans on Jan. 28 to improve to 17-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Ja’Cole Johnson tallied 16 points and three assists, Jayla Sample added nine points and five rebounds and Aliyah Bello contributed seven rebounds and three assists.